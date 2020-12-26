 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 24, 2020 


Domestic violence prevention advocates examine options to depend less on police; Manafort and Stone among latest batch of Trump pardons. (Note to Broadcasters - the newscast returns on Monday after the holiday break.)

2020Talks - December 24, 2020 


How do we deal with white supremacy moving forward? A hate expert has some thoughts.

Conservation Groups Work to Recruit New Hunters

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Hunters can help states with wildlife management plans by observing and reporting on the effects of climate change and other impacts on wildlife habitat. (Neil/Adobe Stock)
Hunters can help states with wildlife management plans by observing and reporting on the effects of climate change and other impacts on wildlife habitat. (Neil/Adobe Stock)
December 18, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Conservation groups say encouraging more people to go hunting and fishing is vital to keeping conservation efforts alive.

Until recently, the number of people who hunt or fish has fallen, both in Pennsylvania and nationwide. And yet, most state wildlife management is funded by hunting and fishing licenses and taxes on firearms and ammunition.

In the Keystone State, those fees make up more than half of the state Game Commission's revenue. But Samantha Pedder, director of operations for the Council to Advance Hunting and Shooting Sports, noted participation in hunting has been declining since the 1980s.

"The lower the number of people participating, the lower funds derived to fund conservation," said Pedder. "So, the loss of a hunter on the landscape is detrimental to conservation in Pennsylvania."

Pedder has been working with Artemis, a project of the National Wildlife Federation, to help raise the number of women who hunt and fish.

People who fish and hunt also provide vital observations about wildlife habitat. Aaron Kindle, director of sporting advocacy at NWF, pointed out that many return to the same spot, year after year, getting an inside view of what's happening in the landscape.

"Hunters and anglers see the effects of management on the ground," said Kindle. "And they also see the effects of changing climate and changing landscapes, maybe more acutely than anyone."

He said he's encouraging Congress to increase federal funding for conservation efforts by passing bills like the Recovering America's Wildlife Act.

Pedder said in Pennsylvania, the Game Commission has taken steps to reverse the decline in these sports with what they call "R3 activities" - to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters.

"The agency, and partners like National Wildlife Federation and the Artemis program," said Pedder, "have done a lot to try to revisit how hunting occurs in the state, to keep people active and give them more time to be outdoors."

Efforts in Pennsylvania include relaxing the state ban on Sunday hunting, and holding mentored outings for young people and women who are first-time hunters.

Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020