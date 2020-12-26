Flathead Lake Beach Proposal Makes Waves at MT Land Board

Flathead Lake has 180 miles of shoreline but fewer than 20 access sites. (David/Adobe Stock)

HELENA, Mont. -- A popular lake in Montana is one step closer to getting a new state park on its shoreline.



On Monday, the state Board of Land Commissioners unanimously approved Somers Beach along Flathead Lake.



The proposal has received a thumbs-up from community members and organizations such as Montana Conservation Voters, which noted the lake has about 180 miles of shoreline but fewer than 20 access sites.



Sen. Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, state Senate President-elect, represents the area and says it's the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River.



"But with that, there are very limited access sites or recreation sites on it as more development and growth has happened," Blasdel explained.



The Sliter family, which owns property leading to the beach, and Flathead Land Trust have been working to have Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks purchase the shoreline with money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a federal program that ensures access to public lands.



Blasdel added the Sliter family has been a gracious owner of the land adjacent to the beach.



"They've always allowed folks to cross their property to get down there, especially in the springtime when the lake levels are down," Blasdel commented. "And they've got a longtime legacy of leaving this community a better place, and that's their vision with this as well."



Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks approved the plan earlier this year, and it will be considered by state lawmakers next. The legislative session begins Jan. 4.