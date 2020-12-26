Tips to Brighten Up Holidays for Family in Long-Term Care

 
The holidays likely are different for most families this year, but there still are ways to make gatherings special. (wavebreak3/Adobe Stock)
The holidays likely are different for most families this year, but there still are ways to make gatherings special. (wavebreak3/Adobe Stock)
December 23, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. - The holidays are hard for many folks this year because of the pandemic, especially for people in long-term care facilities. AARP Oregon has suggestions for how families can make the season special for relatives who are residents of these homes.

Joyce DeMonnin, AARP Oregon communications director, said the first tip is to ask the person what he or she would like to do to celebrate the holidays.

"A special meal or a holiday craft they would love to do," she said, "or just spending time on the phone or with a video conference call."

DeMonnin said it's important to make celebrations intergenerational. Because COVID-19 cases are rising, in-person visits still are limited or suspended at most facilities in Oregon - and the caution is warranted. Although long-term care residents make up a small portion of the population, they account for nearly half of the state's COVID-19 deaths.

DeMonnin said families could do arts and crafts together via video calls. She also suggested picking out a Christmas movie or TV classic to watch - together or separately - and then talk about.

"A lot of those movies and TV programs are very special," she said, "and we have a lot of memories of watching those with our family; and they can really help brighten up the week, too."

DeMonnin said it's also important simply to reflect on the past with family.

"It's really fun to kind of talk over some of our favorite holidays in the past," she said, "and the family traditions that really make us feel like we're connected during the holidays."

Make sure to check with the facility in case a time has to be reserved for things such as video visits, as some have limited tech capability or staff members to help if needed.

Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
