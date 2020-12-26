 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 24, 2020 


Domestic violence prevention advocates examine options to depend less on police; Manafort and Stone among latest batch of Trump pardons. (Note to Broadcasters - the newscast returns on Monday after the holiday break.)

2020Talks - December 24, 2020 


How do we deal with white supremacy moving forward? A hate expert has some thoughts.

Groups Look to Biden Administration to Save Utah Wildlands

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Jacob Hamblin Arch is part of the former Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument that Utah conservationists hope will be restored by the incoming Biden administration. (kojihirano/Adobe Stock)
The Jacob Hamblin Arch is part of the former Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument that Utah conservationists hope will be restored by the incoming Biden administration. (kojihirano/Adobe Stock)

December 24, 2020

MOAB, Utah -- Utah conservation groups, battered by four years of Trump administration rollbacks of public-land protections, say they're looking for a new approach from the new administration.

Since 2016, Utah has seen reductions in the size of national monuments, new mineral leases on public lands and court battles over weakened environmental regulations.

The incoming Biden administration has vowed to undo many of the rollbacks, including restoring the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears monuments, reducing energy and mineral production and developing strict usage rules for public lands.

Jen Ujifusa, legislative director for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, said it's a good start.

"But that won't be sufficient," Ujifusa contended. "The other thing that needs to be done is not simply putting us back in order, but really implementing policies that address the climate crisis and the nature crisis, and moving us forward in a conservation sense."

She noted the Trump administration reversed many of the conservation gains of the Obama administration, in part by placing climate-change deniers and public-lands opponents in key federal agencies.

Ujifusa confirmed her group plans to challenge new oil and mineral leases, and new rules that allow more off-road vehicles in Utah's backcountry. She shared they are often most effective when they bypass federal and state lawmakers and work with local officials.

"We really don't engage with the state legislature," Ujifusa explained. "Where there are local initiatives, it's more worthwhile to engage with counties. The state legislature has sued the federal government to seize all public lands in Utah and give them to the state. They're not rational actors."

Despite the hurdles, Ujifusa stressed conservation groups believe they can help keep much of Utah's public land in pristine condition and available to all.

"We're optimistic," Ujifusa maintained. "It's been a hard four years, but we've managed to hold the line, I think, better than I thought we would have been able to after Election Day in 2016. Damage has definitely been done, but it's not irreparable."

She added they also approve of Biden's nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland, D-New Mexico, for U.S. Interior Secretary.

Most of Utah's federal wilderness is on tribal lands, but she observed historically, Native Americans have had little say in how they are managed.

Mark Richardson, Public News Service - UT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020