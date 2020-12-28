2020 Election's Success Hinged on Poll Workers

More than 81% of registered voters in Montana voted in the 2020 election. (Halfpoint/Adobe Stock)

HELENA, Mont. -- Election workers behind the scenes battled through a number of obstacles to ensure a successful election this year.



Because of the pandemic, Montana counties were able to conduct all-mail elections.



Dana Corson, director of elections and voter services for the Montana Secretary of State's office, said that meant officials had to reach out to voters and be available to hear their questions.



"During the pandemic, we don't have the full complement of polling places, plus places to deposit and the election office," Corson explained. "So clerks worked overtime to make their communications clear for the voters so that the voters would know what to do and be able to complete their ballots in time for the election."



Election workers also handled a large number of votes. According to the Secretary of State's office, more than 81% of Montanans voted in 2020, the highest total in nearly a half century.



Corson noted there were lots of restrictions for workers, including requirements for personal protective equipment.



"These were not ideal circumstances to be operating an election in," Corson admitted.



Corson added workers overcame many obstacles to ensure the election went on smoothly.



"The proof is in the pudding for us," Corson remarked. "You know, we look at those election results. We had record turnouts everywhere you went in Montana, even for those counties who chose to conduct polling-place elections."



