 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 29, 2020 


An update on the number of young people under age 25 on the streets; the latest on Congress and the stimulus checks.

2020Talks - December 29, 2020 


$2,000 stimulus payments are now in the hands of the Senate; President-elect Biden says his team is being blocked from key intelligence info.

NY Pushing Ahead with Clean-Transportation Initiative

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

With the Transportation and Climate Initiative, revenue paid by gasoline and oil companies for pollution will help fund clean-power infrastructure such as electric car charging stations. (dandaman/Adobe Stock)
With the Transportation and Climate Initiative, revenue paid by gasoline and oil companies for pollution will help fund clean-power infrastructure such as electric car charging stations. (dandaman/Adobe Stock)
December 28, 2020

NEW YORK -- New York has committed to continuing work toward a regional agreement to tackle the nation's biggest source of greenhouse-gas emissions: the transportation sector.

In a joint statement, eleven Eastern states and the District of Columbia have reaffirmed their commitment to launching the Transportation and Climate Initiative Program (TCIP).

Lauren Bailey, director of climate policy for the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, said last year, when New York passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, it sent a clear signal to other states in the region about the emission-reduction goals the state feels must be met.

"With New York still at the table on the Transportation and Climate Initiative policy, what we can expect to see are those same rigorous standards applied to this program," Bailey explained.

She noted by helping to cut carbon pollution from transportation fuels by at least 30% in 12 years, the TCIP would be a key part of New York's emission-reduction strategy.

Bailey pointed out the TCIP will require companies selling gasoline and oil to pay for the pollution they cause, and invest those funds in clean, accessible and equitable transportation infrastructure such as electric busses and charging stations for cars and trucks.

"This is a huge, multiple stakeholder process," Bailey maintained. "And this is a mechanism that will be able to give us money to do what we need to do over the next decade and possibly beyond that."

Like New York's climate-protection law, the TCIP will invest at least 35% of those funds in projects that benefit historically marginalized communities.

Bailey said the states participating in the TCIP process now are working out the enabling policies and regulations they will need to have in place to enter the program.

"We're very excited to see that coming out likely early next year," Bailey anticipated. "And we'll have a better sense even further of the day-to-day logistical items that will be needed to make TCI realistic."

Full implementation of the initiative is expected in 2023.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020