Worse with Age: Wildfire Smoke Could Become More Toxic Over Time

Research shows fine particles in wildfire smoke, already hazardous to people's health, can become even more harmful over time. (Brett Palm/University of Washington)
December 28, 2020

SEATTLE -- Wildfire smoke can be counted among the things that don't get better with time.

Researchers studying the effects of smoke plumes are concerned about the chemical reactions that happen as they age.

Brett Palm, a postdoctoral researcher in atmospheric chemistry at the University of Washington, said fine particles commonly known as "PM 2.5," which are smaller than a human hair, are the main irritants to the lungs and heart from wildfire smoke.

He and his colleagues were surprised at how quickly the particles in smoke change over time.

"There are a number of research studies that have been published recently showing that these chemical changes might be making the smoke more toxic to people," Palm explained.

Palm studies smoke in the field, including flying through some of the biggest wildfires in the West in order to get samples. He noted the plumes are complicated and not easily replicated in a laboratory.

The toxic changes can present a major health hazard to downwind communities.

Palm's research involves measuring what and how much dangerous smoke will be transported to those areas. He said predicting the flow of harmful smoke can be a powerful tool.

"You could have air-quality agencies in various places suggest people stay indoors during times of bad air quality," Palm suggested. "And the more advanced warning we have of poor air quality, the better this message can get out and the better public health will be for it."

Modeling wildfire smoke also is helping the region adapt to a changing climate.

Palm noted research shows wildfires are getting worse because of climate change, and that's motivation for the work he and his colleagues are doing.

"It makes it even more important to understand what gets emitted, because there's a lot more fires emitting these compounds and affecting air quality where people live downwind," Palm concluded.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
