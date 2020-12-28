 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 29, 2020 


An update on the number of young people under age 25 on the streets; the latest on Congress and the stimulus checks.

2020Talks - December 29, 2020 


$2,000 stimulus payments are now in the hands of the Senate; President-elect Biden says his team is being blocked from key intelligence info.

Report: IL Out of Step on Juvenile-Justice Protections

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A human rights report gives Illinois 3.5 points out of 10 for how kids are treated in the criminal-justice system. (AdobeStock)
A human rights report gives Illinois 3.5 points out of 10 for how kids are treated in the criminal-justice system. (AdobeStock)
December 28, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Advocates say Illinois and many other states are out of step with other developed countries when it comes to the treatment of kids in the justice system.

A 2020 State Ratings report from the organization Human Rights for Kids looks at 12 areas needed to create a legal framework to protect the human rights of children in conflict with the law. Elizabeth Clarke, president of the Juvenile Justice Initiative, said Illinois is among the states that have done the bare minimum.

"And this is really sobering, because Illinois is the home of the world's first juvenile court, so at one point over 100 years ago, Illinois led the world in terms of rights for children," Clarke said. "But, in this, it's one of the lowest in the country."

Clarke contends one reason Illinois was rated so poorly is it has no minimum age for prosecution as a juvenile delinquent. The report uses the age of 10 as a minimum benchmark, but international standards recommend age 14.

More than half of states have no minimum age for prosecution, which Alyson Clements, director of membership and advocacy with the National Juvenile Justice Network, said means a 6-year-old could spend time behind bars.

"We know that detention has lasting effects on young people and it's really quite devastating," Clements said. "And so a kid who might need additional support, they're not getting that in detention; they're getting additional trauma."

CEO of the Campaign for Youth Justice Marcy Mistrett noted over the past decade, Illinois has improved community supports and diversion programs, reduced transfers to adult court and raised the age of criminal responsibility from 17 to 18. She said setting a minimum age for prosecution would be another important reform.

"They have done a lot to move in the right direction; this would be a natural step for them," Mistrett said. "We are a long way in this country from really upholding children as sacred, as children who are experiencing trauma. We still have a long way to go."

Some Illinois lawmakers are pushing to raise the age of detention from 10 to 13, so it's in line with the age for commitment to juvenile detention after a finding of guilt.

Disclosure: Juvenile Justice Initiative contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Juvenile Justice, Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020