 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 30, 2020 


Sweeping anti money-laundering reform in the balance; McConnell adds additional Trump demands to Senate stimulus bill.

2020Talks - December 29, 2020 


$2,000 stimulus payments are now in the hands of the Senate; President-elect Biden says his team is being blocked from key intelligence info.

Despite Challenging Year, "Books for Africa" Program Hits Milestone

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Books for Africa has been shipping donated books from Minnesota and other parts of the world to Africa since 1988. (BFA)
Books for Africa has been shipping donated books from Minnesota and other parts of the world to Africa since 1988. (BFA)
December 29, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- As 2020, with all of its challenges, draws to a close, a Minnesota nonprofit is celebrating some good news. A longstanding effort focusing on donating books to communities across the African continent saw its 50 millionth item sent this week.

What began as a book-donation effort out of a church basement has transformed into a large-scale initiative providing essential learning materials to institutions in all of Africa's 55 countries. Books for Africa executive director Patrick Plonski said it goes well beyond distributing outdated items of little value.

"Our goal - our mission - is to fill up the schools and libraries and university libraries across Africa with high-quality books and computer content," Plonski said.

There are small fees for some brand new books, as well as digital content. Plonski said they're not blindly donating books, they're providing items institutions are asking for.

The organization was founded 32 years ago, and Ponski said strong partner support allows them to keep going amid a maze of logistical hurdles. The group said those were even more pronounced this year with many restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

Plonski said when the group was established by world traveler Tom Warth, there were aspirations to end "the book famine" in Africa. He said it's hard to measure their impact, but added the need is still there.

"I think economic development in Africa is probably the ultimate solution, and then folks in Africa will be sourcing their books the way we source them here in the United States - by tax revenues or private funding," he said.

Until the communities they work with are able to buy the books on their own, Plonski said his group will keep sending books to where they're needed. Books For Africa relies on financial support from a variety of corporate and nonprofit groups.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020