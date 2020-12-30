New Year's Coping Tips for Survivors of Trauma

Staying connected with family and friends, staying hydrated and going for walks are simple steps that can help survivors of traumatic events cope during the holidays. (Damir Khabirov/Adobe Stock)

LAS VEGAS - People who advocate for survivors of traumatic events are urging folks to take care of themselves during this holiday season.



In Las Vegas, New Years' fireworks may bring up reminders for survivors of the shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, in which more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 injured.



Tennille Pereira, executive director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, said this time of year is stressful in its own right, so it's especially important to find coping skills to help people be mindful and aware of how they're feeling.



"Checking in with yourself," she said, "and having people around you that are kind of aware of where you're coming from, and what things impact you."



She recommended staying connected to support systems, even though it may be harder to interact during the pandemic. However, she noted that for some people, the social distancing alleviates the stress of explaining to others why they might not want to go out over holidays.



Simple self-care measures are recommended: staying hydrated, taking walks, writing in a journal. Making it a point to do something helpful for others also can be a positive personal step. Pereira pointed out that everyone experiences the holidays differently, and people dealing with trauma need to be especially kind to themselves.



"It's natural to sometimes feel sad or angry when you're seeing others enjoying themselves and not dealing with this type of situation," she said, "but that's OK, you know, to allow yourself those feelings."



The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center has online support groups, from group-therapy sessions to trauma-informed mindfulness meditation. Pereira urged anyone dealing with trauma to seek help from their local community service center if they need it.