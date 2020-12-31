 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 31, 2020 


Michigan electoral votes set to be challenged; the New Year sees minimum-wage progress in some states. (Broadcasters note: No newscast on Friday, but it returns on Monday.)

2020Talks - December 31, 2020 


A U.S. Senator pledges to challenge the electoral vote count, though experts say it's political theater; Mitch McConnell won't discuss $2,000 stimulus checks unless Democrats meet Trump's demands; and nation is watching Georgia.

Indiana Dietician: Nutrition Standards Need to be Realistic

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Dieticians say preparing meals at home makes it easier to keep track of added sugars, fats and sodium in your diet. (Adobe Stock)
Dieticians say preparing meals at home makes it easier to keep track of added sugars, fats and sodium in your diet. (Adobe Stock)
December 31, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released its new dietary guidelines for the next five years, which experts say can help people select the best foods to eat to promote better health.

For the first time, the guidelines offer dietary recommendations based on various life stages, as well as advice for pregnant and lactating women.

However, the agency is seeing some criticism for not tightening the limits on alcohol and added sugars.

Garrett Swisher, a dietician at Indiana University Health, said the current guidelines limit sugar intake to fewer than 10% of calories per day.

"It's lower than what the average American is consuming in their diet," noted. "Everyone knows that sugars are something they need to reduce. I think there's been a push to lower it even more, but also, you need to look at it as far as what's realistic and practical for people to actually reach."

The guidelines recommend saturated fats make up fewer than 10% of calories a day, and sodium be limited to less than 2,300 milligrams, or one teaspoon, a day. For alcohol intake, men are advised to consume no more than two drinks daily, and women, no more than one.

One in three Indiana adults is considered obese. Swisher asserted the dietary guidelines are important in making food choices, especially for anyone overweight or with health conditions like diabetes.

He noted one of the easiest ways to improve nutrition is to cut back on convenience foods and dining out.

"People are going to be eating better if they do prepare meals at home," Swisher contended. "You're going to be saving a lot of calories that way; you're going to be more than likely reducing the amount of sugar in your diet, and also the amount of fat and sodium as well."

He said Hoosiers can have faith the guidelines are developed with a great deal of research and advice from scientists from across the country.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - IN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020