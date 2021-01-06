 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 6, 2020 


All eyes on the Congress as the Electoral College vote is counted for President-elect Biden; both Senate seats in Georgia too close to call. (Broadcasters Note: we will feed an update after races are called).

2020Talks - January 6, 2021 


Nation watching Georgia Senate runoff results; threats of violence from pro-Trump supporters have D.C. law enforcement asking public to stay home while Congress attempts to formally count electoral college votes.

MN Homeowners Have Extra Time to Apply for Mortgage Relief

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In Minnesota, an estimated 15% of mortgages are backed by the Federal Housing Administration, and might be eligible for a program to help avoid foreclosure. (Adobe Stock)
In Minnesota, an estimated 15% of mortgages are backed by the Federal Housing Administration, and might be eligible for a program to help avoid foreclosure. (Adobe Stock)
January 4, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Since the pandemic began, many state and federal policies have been enacted to prevent renters from being evicted.

But there's also an initiative for struggling homeowners with certain types of mortgages to avoid foreclosure.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce announced the federal government has extended the period for homeowners with a Federal Housing Association-backed (FHA) loan to qualify for deferring or reducing their monthly payments for up to six months. The approval period now runs through Feb. 28.

Max Zappia, the state's deputy commissioner of financial institutions, said anyone considering applying needs to keep that deadline in mind.

"And there's an important distinction there between your application being submitted and approval," Zappia cautioned. "So frankly, any borrower who is experiencing financial difficulties paying their mortgage related to COVID should contact their mortgage servicer as soon as possible, to review their options with them."

He said the sooner you act, the better your chances of being approved before the end of February. If a homeowner can delay their payments for six months, there's a possibility of a second six-month extension.

The department said in Minnesota, about 13,000 homeowners have FHA-backed mortgages that are delinquent.

Zappia clarified another important factor is once the grace period is over, the homeowner has to work out a plan to get caught up on their loan.

"Eventually, they will have to make those payments up after forbearance is over," Zappia explained. "They shouldn't expect to have to pay a lump sum, but they will have to make the payments up."

Even if you're behind on payments but don't have a federally-insured loan, he added you should still make an attempt to work out a plan with the lender.

He noted any other potential option is better than letting the loan become severely delinquent. Questions also can be addressed through the Minnesota Homeownership Center.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021