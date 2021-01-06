 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 6, 2020 


All eyes on the Congress as the Electoral College vote is counted for President-elect Biden; both Senate seats in Georgia too close to call. (Broadcasters Note: we will feed an update after races are called).

2020Talks - January 6, 2021 


Nation watching Georgia Senate runoff results; threats of violence from pro-Trump supporters have D.C. law enforcement asking public to stay home while Congress attempts to formally count electoral college votes.

Chicago Teachers Union Refuses In-Person Learning Until Buildings are Safe

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Chicago Teachers Union will provide legal and other support to any teachers that choose not to go back to in-person learning until buildings are safe. (Angelov/Adobe Stock)
The Chicago Teachers Union will provide legal and other support to any teachers that choose not to go back to in-person learning until buildings are safe. (Angelov/Adobe Stock)
January 5, 2021

CHICAGO -- Members of the Chicago Teachers Union are refusing to follow the Chicago Public School system's order for pre-kindergarten and certain special-education teachers to come into school in person this week, with their students to follow next week.

Citing a new surge of COVID-19 cases and concerns that more are on the way following the New Year's holiday, many teachers stayed home or worked outside their schools in the cold Monday, and plan to continue teaching online until buildings are safe for them and their students.

Sadlowski Elementary School music teacher Quentin Washington is one of them.

"They're asking us to step into the buildings, unprepared, ill equipped, no testing mandates. And it's just not fair to our students. It's not fair to our school communities," Washington said.

Union members say the fear of losing their jobs is real - and many teachers in Chicago Public Schools are the sole or primary income earners in their households. But they say the fear of the coronavirus for their students and families is greater.

School and city officials say online learning disproportionately hurts Black and Latino kids and teens, who make up 90% of the district's students. But Brentano Elementary preschool teacher Kirsten Roberts noted more Black and Latino families have been opting to stay online, while a higher proportion of white families want to return to school.

"They're destroying remote for the many in order to force an unsafe reopening in-person learning plan for the few," Roberts said.

The Teachers Union is clear this is not a strike - members plan to continue teaching virtually, and communicate with their students, families and colleagues. More than 30 aldermen on the Chicago City Council signed a letter amplifying the safety and equity concerns.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021