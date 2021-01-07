 
OR Lawmakers React to Violence During Election Certification

Many members of Congress from Oregon reacted in anger to protesters breaching the U.S. Capitol. (Navin75/Flickr)
January 7, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday while Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 election.

The pro-Trump crowd was in Washington D.C. to oppose the election's outcome.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, was in the Senate chamber when the proceedings were halted. He described the moment when a staffer stopped the certification process.

"Nobody runs on the floor of the chamber," Merkley explained. "Certainly, nobody runs up to the dais. Certainly nobody interrupts a speech. So all of that was very, very sudden, very unusual, and because we could hear noises, my assumption - and I think all of us, our assumption - is that protesters had entered the building."

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, called the event a "direct assault on democracy" and Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, said it was "clearly an act of terrorism."

One person was shot and killed after protesters breached the Capitol, although the circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

Protesters supporting President Donald Trump also gathered in Oregon's capital.

Merkley added before the interruption, senators were immersed in the election certification process.

"We were all there in the chamber listening to each other, which is so rare for the Senate, and each senator is limited to five minutes," Merkley recounted. "We had a very powerful initial speech by Mitch McConnell, speaking to his vision of the Constitution, and it was a speech that could have been delivered by someone of either party in defense of our constitutional responsibility."

Merkley added Americans should use this as an opportunity to think about democracy in this country.

"We really need to take this moment to reflect on how to strengthen our institutions that have been so damaged over the four years of the Trump administration," Merkley concluded.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
