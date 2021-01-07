 
Progressive Groups Mobilize to Protest Pro-Trump Chaos in D.C.

Anti-Trump protestors unfurled a banner over Interstate 110, a Los Angeles-area freeway, on Wednesday. (refusefascism.org)
January 7, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO -- Progressive groups are calling for mass protests across the nation at 5:00 p.m. today, where they say activists will call for immediate action to remove President Donald Trump from office.

On Wednesday, the president held a rally, and afterward thousands of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to stop the official acceptance of states' electoral votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Coco Das, with the group Refuse Fascism, thinks Trump has been calling for what amounts to a coup for months.

"Whether or not it succeeds, it's extremely dangerous," Das contended. "And it's laying the groundwork for ongoing attacks on elections and the fascists' re-seizure of power. We call this a fascist coup, because that's what it is."

Demonstrations popped up in many cities across the U.S. on Wednesday, and the group is calling on people to take to the streets today, asking them to bang pots and pans at downtown locations at 5:00 p.m. local time, to demand President Trump step down.

The group Indivisible also released a statement calling on Congress to impeach Trump once again, remove him from office and disqualify him from ever holding office again.

President Trump, in a video message, called on supporters to go home peacefully but he continued to claim the election was rigged.

Das believes too many people have stood by thus far, ignoring the threats posed by some people who believe the false claims.

"In the first few hours of an attempted coup, which is what this was, what the people do is really important, and if we don't stand up and oppose it, then anything is possible," Das asserted. "But if we do stand up and oppose it, the same is true, anything is possible. Trump could be forced to resign tomorrow."

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, protesters draped an anti-Trump banner above an overpass in downtown Los Angeles, while a car caravan circled City Hall in San Francisco.

Some protesters voiced fear President Trump will try to invoke the Insurrection Act and declare martial law.

Others are asking leaders to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare President Trump unfit for office, and replace him with Vice President Mike Pence, until Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
