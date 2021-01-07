 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 7, 2021 


Reaction to storming of the U.S. Capitol by angry Trump supporters; progressive groups call for protest and removal of President Trump.

2020Talks - January 7, 2021 


Pro-Trump supporters break into Capitol, delaying Congress' electoral vote count; Democrats win both Georgia Senate seats.

Web Platform Shares Struggling Nebraskans' Stories with Lawmakers

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Nebraskans who lost jobs through no fault of their own because of the coronavirus pandemic are posting their stories at 'essentialnebraska.com.' (Coalition for a Strong Nebraska)
Nebraskans who lost jobs through no fault of their own because of the coronavirus pandemic are posting their stories at 'essentialnebraska.com.' (Coalition for a Strong Nebraska)
January 7, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's 107th Legislature kicked off yesterday, and a coalition of some 100 nonprofits have launched a new online portal to connect lawmakers with Nebraskans experiencing unprecedented economic hardship in the wake of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Laurie Ponce Lage, director of Coalition for a Strong Nebraska, said the goal is to help lawmakers realize the scope of the challenges facing families struggling to meet their basic needs.

"People are getting evicted in record numbers," Ponce Lage observed. "People are in food lines in record numbers. Your neighbors, people around you that you probably don't even know, are still struggling."

Nebraskans who lost jobs through no fault of their own are posting their stories at essentialnebraska.com.

Ponce Lage noted some are single mothers who were able to keep their heads above water with initial federal CARES ACT support, but after burning through their savings, now face the frightening prospect of sending kids to bed with empty stomachs and losing their homes.

Despite the recent passage of a new COVID relief package in Congress, Ponce Lage cautioned it remains uncertain how that aid will be distributed.

The Essential Nebraska project aims to collect data from every county in the state, which she hopes will help lawmakers get the right assistance to the right places.

"It's not just in urban parts of the state," Ponce Lage explained. "Their needs may be different, but we need to show senators what's happening in their own back yards, in their own districts, with their own neighbors."

Ponce Lage said she's hopeful Nebraska lawmakers will strengthen existing emergency-assistance programs, with a focus on housing, food and utilities.

She added policy solutions, such as child care and paid family medical leave so sick workers can stay home to protect public health, also should be considered.

Disclosure: Coalition for a Strong Nebraska contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Livable Wages/Working Families, Poverty Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Galatas, Public News Service - NE

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021