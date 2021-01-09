New Partnership to Divert Some St. Louis 911 Calls to Behavioral-Health Experts

Mental-health and substance-use advocates in St. Louis are launching a new program to help get behavioral-health resources to community members in crisis. (releon8211/Adobe Stock)

ST. LOUIS - A new partnership in St. Louis starting this month will divert some 911 calls to trained behavioral health professionals - if the caller or subject of the call is in a mental-health or substance-use crisis.



Clinical staff from Behavioral Health Response, or BHR, will also accompany officers when they're responding to some crises in person. BHR president and CEO Pat Coleman said the city of St. Louis receives roughly 7,000 of these calls per year, and they're expecting to divert about half.



She said this is part of a long effort to support rather than punish people facing addiction or mental illness.



"A lot of our community members with behavioral health crises, they're just locked behind bars rather than diagnosed and treated with the appropriate measures that we may have," said Coleman.



BHR has a crisis hotline available 24/7. Coleman said helping many of the folks in crisis that call 911 requires much more than dispatchers are trained for, and that's where her staff will come in.



Wilford Pinkney Jr, director of the Mayor's office of Children, Youth and Families, used to be a police officer. He said when he would encounter people who'd had negative experiences with officers in the past, due to perceived disrespect or bias, they would react negatively to him as well.



He said he hopes the co-response part of the program will help in those instances.



"And maybe they would never have had that interaction with me because maybe whatever need they had would have been resolved," said Pinkney. "That is why it's so important to have the first response to be the correct response."



Coleman said aiding law enforcement with specialized calls will serve as an opportunity to, in her words, reverse the cycle of outcomes for individuals with mental-health disorders, by providing the right behavioral-health resources to live a healthy life and contribute to society.



"Mental health does not discriminate," said Coleman. "It affects all people irrespective of race, gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic status or sexual orientation, yet the mental-health disparities, they really do exist."



Coleman recommended any cities looking to launch similar programs start by connecting with residents, who know what the precise needs are. She applauded the mayor's office and community leaders including members of her own organization for putting in the time and effort to make it possible.