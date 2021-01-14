 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 14, 2021 


Ten GOP lawmakers join all House Democrats voting to impeach President Trump; bills restricting transgender youths are on the docket for Montana lawmakers.

2020Talks - January 14, 2021 


Trump is now first American President to be impeached twice. Ten Republicans joined Democrats in supporting impeachment; Senate trial probably won't start until after Biden's inauguration.

Conservation Groups Blast Feds' Attack on Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan contains habitat protections for many threatened species, including the desert tortoise. (Kurt Moses/Joshua Tree National Park)
The Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan contains habitat protections for many threatened species, including the desert tortoise. (Kurt Moses/Joshua Tree National Park)
January 14, 2021

MOJAVE DESERT, Calif. -- In the last week of the Trump administration, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is proposing big changes to a 2016 plan that took eight years to hammer out; a plan that had set aside millions of acres for conservation and recreation, as well as renewable energy.

The BLM is now proposing to allow activities like energy development, mining and grazing on more than one million additional acres.

Jeff Aardahl, California representative for the group Defenders of Wildlife, said habitat protections in the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan are crucial to stopping the desert tortoise's slide toward extinction.

"The desert tortoise in California is in bad shape; its populations are crashing," Aardahl explained. "So reducing those areas would be another blow to its potential for recovery."

The BLM also proposes slashing about four million acres from the plan that are currently designated as areas of critical environmental concern or California Desert National Conservation Lands.

The feds claim these changes are necessary to meet California's renewable-energy targets.

Aardahl suspects the new proposal will be dead on arrival once the Biden administration takes over.

"There's nothing that requires BLM to do this," Aardahl remarked. "It's strictly discretionary on their part. And so, a new administration would have the full discretion to just simply announce to the public that it is terminating the previous proposal to amend the plan."

The public has 90 days to comment on the proposed changes to the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan.

Disclosure: Defenders of Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021