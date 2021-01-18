 
Hoosier Attorneys Offer Free Legal Counsel as Tribute to Dr. King

Indiana attorneys are hearing more about landlord-tenant law and bankruptcy legal issues due to the pandemic. (AdobeStock)
January 18, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS -- In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.'s messages of equality and justice, Indiana's legal community is offering free counsel today to those in need.

The Indiana Bar Association has hosted its "Talk to a Lawyer Today" program for nearly 20 years as an annual tribute to Dr. King. Attorneys throughout the state are providing free legal consultations for those who otherwise can't afford a lawyer.

Kelsey Kotnik, communications manager for the Bar Association, said in light of the pandemic, attorneys are prepped to discuss landlord-tenant and bankruptcy issues.

"There's so many Hoosiers who are needing help because of this pandemic has just made everything worse for so many people," Kotnik stressed. "And the entire Indiana legal system has kind of come together to make sure that Hoosiers can get the legal help that they need but there's such a demand."

The consultations are roughly 15 to 20 minutes, and are available over the phone or through video call. Kotnik suggested writing down specific questions in advance to get the most out of a session.

Kotnik explained the Bar Association is committed to ensuring the legal system is equal for all Hoosiers regardless of economic status or racial identify. They're also partnering with the Indiana Supreme Court on a monthly program featuring candid, open conversations about race and culture in the legal landscape.

"[They are] bringing in leaders who can speak about racism maybe that they've experienced," Kotnik observed. "We're going to have open conversations and allow our attorneys and other legal professionals to understand the state of diversity in our system and how we can improve that."

Kotnik noted there are statewide resources available throughout the year for those who might not be able to afford legal representation. Those include Indiana Free Legal Answers, a question and answer website and Indiana Legal Services, a non-profit that offers pro-bono assistance. Learn more online at inbar.org.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - IN

 
