 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 18, 2020 


The pandemic isn't stopping MLK Day celebrations of justice, equality and public service; the Maryland Justice Program fights for a women's pre-release program.

2021Talks - January 18, 2021 


Quiet weekend; Kamala Harris set to resign from U.S. Senate; Biden announces ambitious plans for his first 10 days; and Lindsey Graham has warnings for both President and President-elect.

Report: Don't Overlook Nature's Ability to Fight Climate Change

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Nature Conservancy says natural solutions, such as trees capturing carbon, can play a role in Minnesota trying to get back on track in reducing emissions. (Adobe Stock)
The Nature Conservancy says natural solutions, such as trees capturing carbon, can play a role in Minnesota trying to get back on track in reducing emissions. (Adobe Stock)
January 18, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota is struggling to meet emission reduction goals set more than a decade ago.

But the authors of a new report issued today suggest a tool that could provide a boost should be getting more attention. They claim the solution involves natural areas.

The Nature Conservancy's findings outlined practices such as expanding forests while protecting prairies and wetlands across Minnesota would reduce carbon emissions by up to 26 million metric tonnes per year.

Sachi Graber, climate policy lead for the Nature Conservancy in Minnesota along with North and South Dakota, said the very resources they're trying to protect can do much of the work themselves.

For example, she cited tree planting in urban and rural areas.

"They breathe in carbon dioxide and breathe out oxygen, and as it grows, it's storing carbon in its trunk," Graber explained.

Reforestation is among more than a dozen solutions detailed in the report. The authors said another key theme is more climate-friendly practices in agriculture to reduce harmful runoff and store carbon in the ground.

The findings come on the heels of a state report which showed carbon-emission goals Minnesota adopted in 2005 are still far behind.

One of the benchmarks was a 30% reduction by 2025. But so far, only 8% of emissions have been cut.

Graber contended it's going to take state investment as well as assistance from other stakeholders to offer more incentives for agriculture and forest-management operations to incorporate these ideas.

She suggested average Minnesotans can do their part through advocacy.

"Depending on the city or municipality, there are different rules for where development happens, and a big angle is ensuring that our most sensitive landscapes, making sure development avoids those areas," Graber urged.

Land use is Minnesota's third largest source of emissions. But Graber noted the solutions they're proposing might not get as much attention as addressing other climate-change contributors, such as fossil fuels.

She added placing greater emphasis on natural resources as a solution might get broader support because there might not be as much political divisiveness attached to it.

Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Sustainable Agriculture and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021