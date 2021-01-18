 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 18, 2020 


The pandemic isn't stopping MLK Day celebrations of justice, equality and public service; the Maryland Justice Program fights for a women's pre-release program.

2021Talks - January 18, 2021 


Quiet weekend; Kamala Harris set to resign from U.S. Senate; Biden announces ambitious plans for his first 10 days; and Lindsey Graham has warnings for both President and President-elect.

NV Faith Leaders Urge End to Death Penalty After Last Week's Executions

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Nevada is one of 30 states that allows the death penalty, but the state hasn't carried out an execution since 2006. (Tracy King/Adobe Stock)
Nevada is one of 30 states that allows the death penalty, but the state hasn't carried out an execution since 2006. (Tracy King/Adobe Stock)
January 18, 2021

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- The Nevada Coalition Against the Death Penalty is urging state legislators to use their 2021 session to end state-level executions.

And members of the U.S. House say they'll act to end the federal death penalty, after three federal executions last week, all in Indiana, of Lisa Montgomery, Corey Johnson and Dustin Higgs.

Nevada still allows capital punishment, but hasn't carried out an execution since 2006.

Father Chuck Durante, rector of Saint Thomas Aquinas Cathedral in Reno, called the practice "barbaric" and said it wastes government resources. He added rarely does an execution truly provide closure for a victim's family.

"We stand opposed to the death penalty for many, many reasons," Durante explained. "The dignity of human life being the most obvious and primary, but the racial inequity, the economic inequity, the geographic inequity."

In the weeks leading up to their executions, Corey Johnson and Dustin Higgs both tested positive for COVID-19, and they weren't the only ones. Prisons across the country have been epicenters for the virus, with incarcerated people unable to take many key safety precautions.

Pastor Ender Austin III, southern Nevada regional director for the group Faith in Action Nevada, pointed to research that shows if someone kills a white person, they're much more likely to be sentenced to death than if they kill a Black person.

"The reason that's a challenge for us is that if we really have equal protection under the law, if we really live in a state, in a society, in a country, where everybody matters, my mentor teaches us on this mantra, 'Everybody matters to God, comma, everybody,'" Austin asserted.

The Trump administration's Justice Department carried out last week's three executions just days before President-Elect Joe Biden takes office.

Biden has said he aims to work with Congress to end the federal death penalty, and hopes that states will follow.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021