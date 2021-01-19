 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 19, 2021 


The Biden inauguration speech seen as a potential launching point for a resilient democracy; an increase in mental distress noted in Virginia.

2021Talks - January 19, 2021 


Trump expected to issue around 100 pardons and commutations today. Biden and Harris celebrate MLK, prep for first days in office. Voting rights legislation in Congress could expand access to voting, reduce partisan gerrymandering.

IL Initiative Helps Expunge Cannabis Convictions

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Since recreational use of marijuana became legal in Illinois in 2020, 700,000 minor cannabis records have become eligible to be expunged. (Victor Moussa/Adobe Stock)
Since recreational use of marijuana became legal in Illinois in 2020, 700,000 minor cannabis records have become eligible to be expunged. (Victor Moussa/Adobe Stock)
January 19, 2021

CHICAGO -- A little more than a year after Illinois became the eleventh state to legalize recreational cannabis, legal-aid groups are working to help residents get past cannabis convictions expunged through a state-funded program called the New Leaf Initiative.

Gray Mateo-Harris, a board member of the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation, said criminal records can prevent people from getting certain types of jobs, financial aid for education and even housing.

She reported 700,000 cannabis convictions are eligible to be expunged.

"Even though it is simply a conviction or an arrest that was likely dealt with a long time ago, still they're living and reliving the consequences of that arrest or condition for the entirety of their lives," Mateo-Harris explained.

Funding for the New Leaf Initiative comes from a tax on the sale of cannabis. Mateo-Harris contended it's a restorative step because Black communities and other communities of color have been overcriminalized in cannabis arrests and convictions.

Mateo-Harris noted Illinois is unique in having social-justice measures built into its legalization law.

"We understood as a state that there needed to be funds and specific earmarked provisions that would allow for some of the profit from what has become certainly nearing a billion-dollar industry to really flow back into those communities that were so heavily impacted," Mateo-Harris remarked.

Andrew Sharp, content director for Illinois Legal Aid Online, which launched an online portal to provide information on the initiative, said resources are grouped into categories: minor cannabis arrests, minor cannabis convictions and other convictions.

Part of the portal's job is to help figure out which group someone is in.

"And then educate them on what that process looks like, whether it's automatic, pseudo-automatic or not automatic at all, and how they can take steps to get the relief that they need," Sharp outlined.

He confirmed there will be free services available to qualifying low-income Illinoisans, and explained the goal is to make sure all residents have equal opportunity to work, learn and live.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021