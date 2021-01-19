 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 19, 2021 


The Biden inauguration speech seen as a potential launching point for a resilient democracy; an increase in mental distress noted in Virginia.

2021Talks - January 19, 2021 


Trump expected to issue around 100 pardons and commutations today. Biden and Harris celebrate MLK, prep for first days in office. Voting rights legislation in Congress could expand access to voting, reduce partisan gerrymandering.

Report: St. Louis Metro Has Highest Average Rate of Police Killings

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Between 2009 and 2019, 132 people were killed by police and 47 others died in police custody in the St. Louis area. (Wikimedia Commons)
Between 2009 and 2019, 132 people were killed by police and 47 others died in police custody in the St. Louis area. (Wikimedia Commons)
January 19, 2021

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Metro Police Department has the highest average rate of killings per population of any major police department in the nation, according to a new report from ArchCity Defenders, released on MLK Day.

Between 2009 and 2019, 179 people were killed by police or died in jail custody in the St. Louis area. Ninety-two percent of those killed were men, and 72% were Black.

The report also found media articles tended to protect the identities of police officers, while exposing those of the victim's family.

Emmanuel Powell, staff attorney for ArchCity Defenders, said these deaths take a vast toll on those family members.

"They often face a callous police department that refuses to provide information on their loved ones' death," Powell observed. "There's a lack of legal advocacy."

He added there are few attorneys willing to file civil-rights claims on behalf of families, and few prosecutors willing to investigate and bring charges.

He noted families have a range of issues around how to pay for funerals, and how to access social services and mental-health support.

Toni Taylor, the mother of Cary T. Ball, Jr., who was shot 21 times by police in 2013, said grief can cause different illnesses, and it's critical for survivors of police brutality to take care of themselves.

"So you can be able to stand up and fight another day for your loved one," Taylor explained. "Fighting for these last eight years for Cary has took a real big toll on my body. But this time, I'm going to step back a little bit and get my health in order."

Ashley Jackson, a doctoral student at Washington University in St. Louis who studies patterns of police and state violence, said a critical step to reduce police brutality is a federally mandated database which tracks each time the police harm an individual.

"I think a lot of people don't understand why communities of color mistrust the police; why, if we're in trouble, why calling 911 isn't really our first response, right?" Jackson stated. "It's because it's this intense fear and this historical persistence of racialized violence."

Jackson pointed out police brutality can be more than physical violence; it can be psychological abuse as well.

She emphasized it's key to understand how police violence permeates through a family, a community and even generations down the line.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - MO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021