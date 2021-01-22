 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 22, 2021 


Biden revokes permit for Keystone XL Pipeline; Dr. Anthony Fauci expresses relief at being able to speak honestly about COVID-19.

2021Talks - January 22, 2021 


Cabinet appointments moving along: SecDef nominee Lloyd Austin's Senate confirmation may come today. Tribal reaction to Biden's permit cancellation of Keystone XL Pipeline, plus new details on COVID-response.

Kentucky Expands Suicide-Prevention Resources Amid Pandemic

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In 2018, Kentucky's National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers responded to more than 30,000 of the 2.5 million calls made across the United States. (Adobe Stock)
In 2018, Kentucky's National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers responded to more than 30,000 of the 2.5 million calls made across the United States. (Adobe Stock)
January 22, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. - To keep pace with the growing demand for mental-health resources, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has added another accredited agency to serve as National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers in the state.

Calls to the Lifeline jumped by more than 3% last year, compared to the same period in 2019 - as Kentuckians struggle with economic stress, personal loss and other consequences of COVID-19.

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said Pathways, Inc. - a community mental-health center - has completed the accreditation process and is now providing call-center services to Kentuckians.

"Kentucky residents call these suicide-prevention lines 350 times a week," said Friedlander. "So, when someone's in crisis, they need assistance now. It can't wait."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mental health among U.S. adults is worsening as the pandemic drags on.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a network of crisis centers with free and confidential support to people considering suicide or in emotional distress. It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number is 1-800-273-8255.

Friedlander added that certain populations, such as people who are elderly and isolated, are at higher risk during the pandemic - but most experts expect the need for mental-health resources to remain high well after the crisis ends, especially in regions of the state that already saw high suicide rates before the novel coronavirus.

"We're starting to roll out the vaccine, which is fantastic," said Friedlander. "But once we get through this, sometimes folks react later to that stress. So we really have to be on guard, across all our communities."

One study by researchers at Ohio State University found suicide rates in the Commonwealth have surpassed the national average over the past two decades.

Beginning next summer, Friedlander said a new national three-digit number will go live, with the goal of even easier access to mental health and suicide prevention resources -- much like calling 911.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021