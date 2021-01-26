 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 27, 2021 


Biden executive orders address pollution and environmental justice; health professionals note a link between climate change and human health.

2020Talks - January 26, 2021 


Senate prepares for impeachment trial; SCOTUS ends emolument suits against Trump, but Guiliani faces new liability. SecTreas Yellen confirmed, Huckabee announces AR gubernatorial run as other GOP Senators step down. Transgender people back in the military and Biden unveils his "Buy American" plan while First Lady gets active; and Harriet Tubman may become first Black American on U.S. currency.

Unions Brace for Attacks from MT Legislature

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A bill in the Montana Legislature would prohibit union dues from being deducted from workers' paychecks. (Christopher Boswell/Adobe Stock)
A bill in the Montana Legislature would prohibit union dues from being deducted from workers' paychecks. (Christopher Boswell/Adobe Stock)
January 26, 2021

HELENA, Mont. -- Montana lawmakers are mounting attacks on unions in this session.

Montana is among the 23 states that has not adopted so-called "right-to-work" laws, which says non-union members don't have to pay dues, even though the union continues to represent them in negotiations.

Senate Bill 89, which had a hearing on Monday, would do that, as well as prohibit unions from deducting dues directly from workers' wages.

Amanda Curtis, president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE), said the bill would hurt members of her union, including police officers, teachers and nurses.

"All of the folks who are working really hard to provide the unemployment services that Montanans are using during this pandemic; other public assistance, job service, criminal investigators," Curtis outlined. "It's such a punch in the gut to such a wide swath of Montana's essential workers."

Supporters of the bill claimed it's necessary to prevent union dues from going to political causes. Curtis denied workers' dues go toward political campaigns. MFPE has nearly 25,000 members in the state.

Curtis added the bills attack workers who have been on the front line of the pandemic for ten months.

"To attack them right now is just the oddest choice," Curtis asserted. "I have no idea why they would choose to do that."

Curtis believes it is an extreme measure.

"There's no reason for the government to get in between an employer's relationship with their employee," Curtis concluded.

Other bills to target unions also are in the Legislature, including a measure requiring members to submit written consent every year saying they want to continue being part of their union.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021