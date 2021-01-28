 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 28, 2021 


President Biden's ban on private prisons does not extend to immigrant detention centers; GameStop sends markets for a loop.

2021Talks - January 28, 2021 


Some Senate Democrats consider alternatives to Trump impeachment trial. President Biden signed executive orders Wednesday combating climate change, and sets modern record of EOs during his first week in office.

Report: CA Children's Mental Health Declines, Even Pre-Pandemic

Experts warn that school closures because of the pandemic are taking a toll on California students' mental health. (Darnok/Morguefile)
January 27, 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - About one in six high-school students in California reported thinking about suicide in 2019, according to new findings from the nonprofit Children Now.

The 2021 California County Scorecard of Children's Well-Being, released this week, is an interactive online data tool that tracks 39 indicators that measure such considerations as mental health, poverty and academics. Ted Lempert, president of Children Now, said it indicates things already were tough before the pandemic, especially for low-income children of color.

"We know that all these issues have been exacerbated," he said, "so it really sounds the alarm even stronger that we need to prioritize kids and provide these supports urgently."

The report also found that more than one-third of kids report chronic sadness, and 15% are in families who don't always have enough to eat. It also pinpointed some bright spots such as high-school graduation rates north of 90% in rural Mariposa, Merced, Modoc and Sierra counties.

Lempert said the data tool allows "apples-to-apples" comparisons among California's very diverse 58 counties.

"It's actually helpful for local officials and local groups to see which counties are doing better in particular areas," he said.

In the counties that score the highest for kids' well-being, according to Children Now, local government agencies tend to work more closely with community groups to make their programs as efficient, easy to use and family friendly as possible.

Disclosure: Children Now/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
