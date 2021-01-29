 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 29, 2021 


Updates on a "COVID Motel," vaccine logjams; and Speaker Pelosi rebukes GOP over shocking rhetoric from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

2021Talks - January 29, 2021 


Biden signs executive order expanding access to the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, reversing Trump policies. Immigration advocates respond to exclusion of ICE detention centers from Biden ban on federal use of private prisons. Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a COVID relief package may start getting votes next week.

Reform Advocates Call for End of Filibuster

Political-reform advocates say the filibuster allows senators representing as few as 13% of Americans to stop most legislation from going forward. (Chhobi/Adobe Stock)
January 29, 2021

NEW YORK - Although Democrats now have a razor-thin majority in the U.S. Senate, political-reform advocates say to pass progressive legislation they first will have to eliminate the filibuster.

By requiring a 60-vote majority to bring most legislation to a vote in the Senate, the filibuster rule allows a minority of senators to block important legislation.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has tried to force the Democrats to promise to keep that rule now that they hold the majority.

But according to Eli Zupnick, spokesperson for the group Fix Our Senate, leaving the filibuster in place will invite a repetition of the political obstruction that took place during the Obama administration.

"If the filibuster is allowed to continue to exist," said Zupnick, "then Mitch McConnell will continue to be able to stop anything that voters just handed Democrats the power to influence."

Supporters of the filibuster say it ensures conservatives will have a place in negotiations, but opponents counter that it allows a few senators to stop legislation vital to the interests of all Americans, including New Yorkers.

Zupnick said New York Sen. Charles Schumer, the new majority leader, is trying to make sure bills to protect public health and rebuild an economy devastated by the COVID pandemic can get to the Senate floor for a vote and have a chance to pass.

"Sen. Schumer has shown great leadership in pushing back against Mitch McConnell's demands to protect the filibuster and enshrine that in the Senate rules right from the start of this new Senate," said Zupnick.

He added that while there are now fifty senators from each party, Senate Democrats actually represent far more voters than do the Republicans.

With many Democrats coming from more densely populated states, they represent tens of millions more voters than their counterparts across the aisle. Zupnick said the filibuster "supercharges" that imbalance.

"It makes it so that a tiny minority of senators, sometimes senators representing just 13% of the American people," said Zupnick, "can block the will of the vast majority of Americans and stop legislation that's overwhelmingly popular from being implemented."

If every Democrat agrees, they could eliminate the filibuster by using what's called the "nuclear option", changing the Senate rule with a simple 51-vote majority.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
