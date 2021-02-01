 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 1, 2021 


Hunger numbers soar in Colorado; President Biden says he's willing to negotiate pandemic relief with limits.

2021Talks - February 2, 2021 


COVID relief compromise? Senate Republicans have a plan but their motive is questioned; a major shake-up for Trump's impeachment defense; and loyalties dividing the GOP.

Virginia Lawmakers to Include Racial Equity in Marijuana Bill

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

With U.S. cannabis sales hitting $20 billion last year, Virginia joined four other states considering bills to legalize marijuana. (Adobe Stock)
With U.S. cannabis sales hitting $20 billion last year, Virginia joined four other states considering bills to legalize marijuana. (Adobe Stock)
February 1, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Virginia's General Assembly debates legalizing marijuana, a House panel met this weekend to fine-tune the bill and include racial-equity policies.

After decriminalizing marijuana last year, lawmakers have introduced House Bill 2312 to regulate a potential billion-dollar industry.

Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Chesterfield, said the committee discussed creating a public-education program for responsible recreational use and curbing possible monopolies.

But most importantly, she pointed out, it would ensure entrepreneurs of color get equal access to entry into the once-illegal industry that penalized them disproportionately for minor marijuana offenses.

"When we talk about how many people have been impacted from the war on drugs, we strongly believe that this version is a balanced approach to not only trying to promote the competitive nature of this industry, but to do so in a way that centers social equity," Aird explained.

From 2010 to 2019, research shows Black Virginians were arrested for marijuana possession 3 1/2 times more than whites, with conviction rates almost four times higher.

The bill would allow people age 21 and older to sell marijuana beginning in 2023, and is now headed to the House Appropriations Committee.

Virginia lawmakers approved medical marijuana use in 2017.

Ngiste Abebe, director of public policy for Columbia Care, a medical marijuana company based in Richmond, attended this weekend's meeting.

She noted it's difficult to run and sustain a cannabis business given high taxes and operational expenses, and urged lawmakers to establish a fair playing field for all to succeed.

"You have, at the federal level, an effective tax rate of 76%," Abebe stressed. "And so, what you end up seeing is social-equity businesses three, four, five years down the line, looking to sell licenses because they can't keep it up, and they can't access the capital they need in order to continue in this business."

Gov. Ralph Northam backs House Bill 2312, which would make possession of one ounce or less of cannabis a civil penalty with a $25 fine.

In a 2019 poll, 61% of Virginians said they support legalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021