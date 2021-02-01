 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 1, 2021 


Hunger numbers soar in Colorado; President Biden says he's willing to negotiate pandemic relief with limits.

2021Talks - February 2, 2021 


COVID relief compromise? Senate Republicans have a plan but their motive is questioned; a major shake-up for Trump's impeachment defense; and loyalties dividing the GOP.

Online Storybook Highlights Medicaid in Appalachia

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Ohioans living in Appalachia report poorer health outcomes than those in other regions of the state. (Dan Keck/Flickr)
Ohioans living in Appalachia report poorer health outcomes than those in other regions of the state. (Dan Keck/Flickr)
February 1, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Some rural Ohioans are part of a multistate project sharing how the Medicaid program has changed their lives.

Appalachians for Medicaid is an online storybook featuring people and families from Ohio and three other states.

Steve Wagner, executive director for the Universal Healthcare Action Network of Ohio, said the project highlights how Medicaid is keeping people healthy, employed and part of their community.

"We are always looking to understand people's experience with Medicaid, or not having health insurance and how that has impacted them, so that we can better inform the policymakers and create some positive change," Wagner explained.

Stories featured in the digital storybook include Ohioans who've been able to pay for surgeries that allowed them to stay on the job, and others who've received life-saving treatment for opioid addiction.

An estimated one in four Ohioans relies on the Medicaid program for medical coverage.

Ohio expanded Medicaid to households with incomes below 138% of the federal poverty line in 2014. Since then, the state has seen a 46% drop in its uninsured rate.

Wagner noted the program will continue to be crucial as the nation emerges from the pandemic.

"Medicaid needs to stay that helping hand for when people begin to struggle, when the economy has a big downturn and people's wages go down, or they've lost their jobs," Wagner urged. "It needs to be there to assure that we have healthy people in healthy communities."

Wagner added sharing these stories can help build regional support for defending the program. According to a 2018 state report, people age 19 to 64 in the Appalachian region of Ohio are more likely than people in other parts of the state to have high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity.

Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021