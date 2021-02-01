 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 1, 2021 


Hunger numbers soar in Colorado; President Biden says he's willing to negotiate pandemic relief with limits.

2021Talks - February 2, 2021 


COVID relief compromise? Senate Republicans have a plan but their motive is questioned; a major shake-up for Trump's impeachment defense; and loyalties dividing the GOP.

IL Teachers Join Campaign to Improve Outcomes for Black Students

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Educators are kicking off Black History Month with a week dedicated to sharing educational resources to fight racial bias and injustice in curricula and schools. (Bits and Splits/Adobe Stock)
Educators are kicking off Black History Month with a week dedicated to sharing educational resources to fight racial bias and injustice in curricula and schools. (Bits and Splits/Adobe Stock)
February 1, 2021

CHICAGO -- Many Illinois teachers are joining a national campaign this week, called Black Lives Matter At School, to raise awareness about structural racism in the U.S. that's often not included in standard curricula.

They're advancing an agenda for schools, from including more Black and ethnic studies in the curriculum to hiring more Black teachers.

They also want to end 'zero tolerance' discipline policies and fund more counselors and social workers rather than school police officers.

Dr. Monique Redeaux-Smith, director of union professional issues for the Illinois Federation of Teachers, is curating race and racism lesson plans and Black History Month ideas.

"Not just during this week, not just during this month, but year-round," Redeaux-Smith explained. "And not just in schools that serve Black students or that serve students of color. We need to ensure that curricula is really a mirror and also a window."

Research shows Black students who have at least one Black teacher early in life, in kindergarten through third grade, are more likely to graduate from high school and attend college.

Redeaux-Smith maintained white students benefit from learning from diverse teachers as well. She describes it as "healing" when Black, Brown and Indigenous students can see themselves in the curriculum, and get opportunities to think about the issues that affect them and their communities.

"And that allows for you to be more engaged in that curriculum," Redeaux-Smith argued. "Which means it's going to be less likely that you engage in behavior that might be deemed as disruptive, right? That could lead to police being called, security being called, you being pushed out of school."

Redeaux-Smith added police are more likely to be present in schools serving high minority populations, and pointed out more police violence is focused on people of color. She noted there's been a consistent increase of police presence in schools.

"But we have seen a defunding of public schools in general," Redeaux-Smith lamented. "We've seen a lack of counselors, a lack of school nurses, a lack of social workers, and just staff who are educated in issues of trauma."

She hopes the campaign and others like it encourage policy changes, so students get the message that their needs are worth the investment.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021