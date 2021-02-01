 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 1, 2021 


Hunger numbers soar in Colorado; President Biden says he's willing to negotiate pandemic relief with limits.

2021Talks - February 2, 2021 


COVID relief compromise? Senate Republicans have a plan but their motive is questioned; a major shake-up for Trump's impeachment defense; and loyalties dividing the GOP.

Survey: Hunger in Colorado Reaches All-Time High

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A quarter of Colorado adults and one in five children currently are not getting adequate nutrition because families do not have enough money for food. (Pxhere)
A quarter of Colorado adults and one in five children currently are not getting adequate nutrition because families do not have enough money for food. (Pxhere)
February 1, 2021

DENVER -- Almost 40% of Coloradans are struggling to put food on the table because of the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, the highest rate of food insecurity ever reported in the state, according to a new Hunger Free Colorado survey.

Ellie Agar, director of communications for the group, said the rate is twice as high as during the peak of the Great Recession, with more than half of all families with children unsure where their next meal will come from.

She added COVID-19 also has dramatically increased long-standing disparities in access to healthy food.

"Individuals of color are disproportionately being impacted," Agar explained. "About 50% reported they are struggling to put food on the table, and one of the big reasons is that they have seen a higher loss of income during the pandemic."

Fifty-one percent of Coloradans of color have lost income since the beginning of the pandemic, compared with 35% of white Coloradans.

Agar emphasized additional federal assistance will be needed to meet the scale of the crisis. But some members of Congress have opposed passing additional relief packages, citing concerns about rising national debt and uncertainty the money will go to those most in need.

Agar contended state lawmakers also should invest in boosting outreach efforts to ensure more families can access SNAP, the program formerly known as food stamps.

She pointed out that each dollar in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 in economic activity. Last year, the program added $1.5 billion dollars to Colorado's economy.

"So we know that by investing in those things, we're not only reducing health-care costs, helping our workers, our children, our families, but we're putting money directly back into our local economies; helping our local grocery stores and our local food systems," Agar outlined.

The poll found hunger is now a top concern for almost one in four Colorado households.

Agar observed if families are not able to consistently put healthy food on the table, studies have shown that the health and well-being of hundreds of thousands of children across the state will suffer for years to come.

Help is available online at www.COfoodfinder.org.

Disclosure: Hunger Free Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021