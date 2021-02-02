MN Vaccine Plan Sees New Changes, Seniors Get More Chances

The state of Minnesota says so far, more than 400,000 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. As they complete the initial phase of health-care workers and group home residents, officials say more seniors will get their chance. (Adobe Stock)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota health officials said more seniors should have access to the COVID-19 vaccine this week, but noted supplies still are very limited amid calls for fair distribution of the supplies.



The state health department announced an additional 35,000 vaccines now are being given to residents 65 and older. They pointed out it's the result of a 16% increase in shipments steered by the federal government.



Late last month, Minnesota launched a pilot program for vaccinations for older residents, but the system was overwhelmed with requests that greatly outnumbered vaccinations coming in.



Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director for the Minnesota Department of Health, said despite this week's news, the pace is still slow.



"So, we don't have enough vaccine for everyone who wants to be vaccinated right now," Ehresmann confirmed.



However, the state clarified as it completes vaccinations for those deemed the highest priority in the initial phase, more opportunities will arise for other groups.



The latest plan shifts away from designated sites that were hard for some seniors to access, and instead relies on distribution through community-level providers. That coincides with calls from groups such as AARP to ensure everyone has equal access, including communities of color, which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.



Will Phillips, Minnesota state director for AARP, said they're encouraged by the latest steps, but added Minnesota members have described a range of emotions over the rollout, including relief, frustration and confusion.



He maintained the limited supply has to be acknowledged, but emphasized expressing concerns is acceptable.



"People want this vaccine, people want to emerge out of the pandemic, and it's OK for state leaders to hear about that," Phillips contended.



Phillips stressed it's also important to reach out to federal officials and call for increased production.



In addition to concerns over marginalized communities, his group is trying to relay information to residents who lack internet access or email addresses.