 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 3, 2021 


President Biden puts hardline Trump immigration policies on the chopping block; Native American advocates optimistic about U.S. Interior Secretary nominee.

2021Talks - February 3, 2021 


Biden targets more Trump immigration policies; new Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas sworn in; impeachment legal arguments take shape: Senate not censuring itself; and Space Force kerfuffle.

Bill Could Allow OR Cities to Create Their Own Banks

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Cities could save on high interest rates charged by Wall Street banks with public banking, an advocate says. (losonsky/Adobe Stock)
Cities could save on high interest rates charged by Wall Street banks with public banking, an advocate says. (losonsky/Adobe Stock)
February 3, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. - Oregon lawmakers want cities to be allowed to put their cash in banks other than large, for-profit institutions. Bills in the Legislature -- Senate Bill 339 and House Bill 2743 -- would enable municipalities to create public banks, which are owned and run by a state or municipality.

James Davis, who chairs the Oregon Public Bank Alliance, said cities then could deposit their reserves somewhere besides big banks. He said that would create the capacity for public municipal banks to provide bigger loans and bonding for cities when they want to build infrastructure, such as buildings and bridges.

"The kind of interest that cities currently pay to the big for-profit Wall Street banks - it's exorbitant and it can be cut almost in half when working with a municipal bank," he said. "That cuts the cost of building a school dramatically, which stretches our tax dollars quite a bit."

Davis said lawmakers are looking at legislation that clarifies language allowing cities to create public banks because there is some question about the legality under the Oregon Constitution of creating a state bank.

Davis noted that these wouldn't be brick-and-mortar institutions. He said public banks create the capacity for other institutions to provide assets such as business loans at lower interest rates than big banks.

"That's because the credit unions and the community banks are going to be the public face for those loans," he said. "So, it's not a competition model, it's really a cooperation model. It really benefits our local banks and credit unions."

One prominent model for public banking is the Bank of North Dakota, which has been around for more than a century. Davis said that bank has weathered financial crises such as the Great Recession of 2008 well and helps provide such benefits as low-interest student loans.

"That's the power a public bank can create for our communities," he said, "when we design economic systems that kind of keeps the money in the community and helps to build a more resilient banking infrastructure here."

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021