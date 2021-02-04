 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2021 


Lawmakers urged to move forward on COVID relief package, and voter fraud claims infect some state legislatures on voting rights.

2021Talks - February 4, 2021 


House Republicans decide not to punish Taylor Greene or Cheney themselves, and go after Ilhan Omar. Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe thinks House should remove Green from committee assignments. Senate Dems finally take control, could vote on COVID relief package as soon as Friday.

Report: Steps for NV Legislators to Reduce Gun Violence

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Nevada's gun death rate is 40% higher than the national average, and shootings are the leading cause of death for young people in the Silver State. (Matthew/Adobe Stock)
Nevada's gun death rate is 40% higher than the national average, and shootings are the leading cause of death for young people in the Silver State. (Matthew/Adobe Stock)
February 4, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Advocates against gun violence are urging state lawmakers to pass new laws this session to help prevent future gun deaths.

Nevada has one of the highest rates of gun violence in the nation, and it's been the site of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, in Las Vegas Oct. 1, 2017, as well as one of the most notorious standoffs between armed anti-government extremists and the federal government at the Bundy Ranch in 2014.

Annette Magnus, executive director for group Battle Born Progress, said fighting gun violence is a key part of the fight against far-right extremism.

"These armed extremists starting with the Bundy folks and ending with the insurrection on Jan. 6, they're getting more violent," Magnus asserted. "And we are seeing an uptick in threats and violence even to our legislators."

A new report from the Center for American Progress and Institute for a Progressive Nevada recommended prohibiting people with a history of hate crimes from owning guns and banning untraceable so-called "ghost guns," which are homemade or improvised firearms without serial numbers.

It also called for gun licensing, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and repealing gun stores' essential business status.

Magnus noted some measures in the report are pandemic-related; repealing gun stores' essential business status, for example, so people aren't "panic-buying" firearms during stay-at-home orders.

And she argued the economic and health crises have led to an uptick in hate crimes.

"If you've been convicted of a hate crime, you probably shouldn't own a weapon," Magnus contended. "Similar to the way that we deal with domestic abusers in the state, especially during a pandemic, when people of color have been disproportionately targeted for hate crimes."

In 2016, voters passed a ballot initiative to require background checks, and in 2019, lawmakers banned bump stocks and created an extreme risk protection order, a way to temporarily confiscate firearms from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Magnus hopes legislators will continue on that trajectory.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021