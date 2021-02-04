 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2021 


Lawmakers urged to move forward on COVID relief package, and voter fraud claims infect some state legislatures on voting rights.

2021Talks - February 4, 2021 


House Republicans decide not to punish Taylor Greene or Cheney themselves, and go after Ilhan Omar. Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe thinks House should remove Green from committee assignments. Senate Dems finally take control, could vote on COVID relief package as soon as Friday.

Campaign Spotlights Women's Top Killer: Heart Disease

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Signs of a heart attack in women include chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea and back or jaw pain, which is different from men. (Adobe stock)
Signs of a heart attack in women include chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea and back or jaw pain, which is different from men. (Adobe stock)
February 4, 2021

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Heart disease is women's number one health threat, and the American Heart Association is raising awareness of the alarming fact with its DC Go Red campaign.

The program encourages women in Washington, D.C. and Virginia to take an active role in their health, as well as that of those they love.

Jill Feldon, vice president of strategy communications for Kaiser Permanente, which is co-sponsoring the Greater Washington campaign, said too many women, particularly young women of color, are unaware of the dangers of cardiovascular disease, which kills one in three Black and Caucasian women in the nation.

She thinks the campaign is timely because heart disease has killed more people in 2020 than COVID-19.

"The pandemic has created a lot of stress for people, which has an impact on people's heart health," Feldon explained. "So it's really important to get the message out about keeping your heart healthy, what you can do to prevent cardiovascular disease, and to definitely talk to your doctor about any hard questions that you may have."

National Wear Red Day on Friday, part of the Association's February Heart Month focus, also asks folks to wear red and download resources to help eradicate heart disease and stroke. For more information and to make donations, go to DCGoRed.Heart.org.

Feldon noted some ways women can stay heart healthy are to pay attention to risk factors in their cholesterol, blood sugar and weight numbers. They should also talk to their doctors about any family history of cardiovascular disease.

"A second thing you can do is certainly make healthy lifestyle choices, move more, eat smart and manage your blood pressure," Feldon outlined. "These things are in some ways kind of small, but the small things can really add up and make a big difference in terms of how you live."

About 6% of Virginians live with a variety of cardiovascular disease, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

In 2017, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed heart disease was the second leading cause of death in the Commonwealth, killing almost 15,000 people.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021