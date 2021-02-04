 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2021 


Lawmakers urged to move forward on COVID relief package, and voter fraud claims infect some state legislatures on voting rights.

2021Talks - February 4, 2021 


House Republicans decide not to punish Taylor Greene or Cheney themselves, and go after Ilhan Omar. Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe thinks House should remove Green from committee assignments. Senate Dems finally take control, could vote on COVID relief package as soon as Friday.

AARP: COVID-19 Lawsuit Immunity Could Harm Arizona Seniors

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

AARP statistics show residents of long-term care facilities are the most vulnerable to serious illness and death from the coronavirus. (picsfive/Adobe Stock)
AARP statistics show residents of long-term care facilities are the most vulnerable to serious illness and death from the coronavirus. (picsfive/Adobe Stock)
February 4, 2021

PHOENIX -- Arizona legislators are getting pushback on a bill that would give a wide range of businesses, including nursing homes, immunity from most civil lawsuits arising from the pandemic.

In a public health emergency, Senate Bill 1377 would protect entities such as schools, churches, landlords, government agencies and health-care facilities.

Dana Kennedy, state director for AARP Arizona, said during the pandemic, the largest number of COVID-19 deaths have been in long-term care facilities.

If passed, she argued, the law would let nursing homes "off the hook" for actions that threaten the health, safety, and lives of vulnerable residents.

"It's already really hard to prove abuse and neglect and how often they actually get prosecuted is so minimal," Kennedy asserted. "So again, this is the last course of action that families take when they feel that they had nothing else to do except to be able to litigate."

Sen. Vince Leach, R-Saddlebrooke, the bill's sponsor, said the measure aims to provide assurances for businesses and individuals that, if they follow sensible precautions, won't see what he calls an "onslaught of nuisance lawsuits."

Kennedy contended including long-term care and assisted-living centers with other entities would strip the residents of those facilities, who often cannot advocate for themselves, of safeguards from abuse and neglect.

"Our long-term care institutions, they are not always the best places for people to age," Kennedy stressed. "You add a pandemic on top of it, and 40% of the deaths have happened nationally in our long-term care facilities, and that's tragic."

Kennedy added state officials have designated nursing home staff and residents among the first in line to be inoculated against COVID-19, and the effort is yielding results.

"Since the vaccine has been started, we are seeing a decrease," Kennedy observed. "Keep in mind, we are having to fight to make sure that the nursing homes were the first priority. And luckily in Arizona, the governor did make them the first priority. The problem is the rollout took a while."

Kennedy urged state officials to require regular testing and access to personal protective equipment, transparent reporting of abuse and death statistics, greater access to virtual and in-person visits, and access to a state-sponsored ombudsman.

Disclosure: AARP Arizona contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021