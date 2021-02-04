AARP: COVID-19 Lawsuit Immunity Could Harm Arizona Seniors

AARP statistics show residents of long-term care facilities are the most vulnerable to serious illness and death from the coronavirus. (picsfive/Adobe Stock)

PHOENIX -- Arizona legislators are getting pushback on a bill that would give a wide range of businesses, including nursing homes, immunity from most civil lawsuits arising from the pandemic.



In a public health emergency, Senate Bill 1377 would protect entities such as schools, churches, landlords, government agencies and health-care facilities.



Dana Kennedy, state director for AARP Arizona, said during the pandemic, the largest number of COVID-19 deaths have been in long-term care facilities.



If passed, she argued, the law would let nursing homes "off the hook" for actions that threaten the health, safety, and lives of vulnerable residents.



"It's already really hard to prove abuse and neglect and how often they actually get prosecuted is so minimal," Kennedy asserted. "So again, this is the last course of action that families take when they feel that they had nothing else to do except to be able to litigate."



Sen. Vince Leach, R-Saddlebrooke, the bill's sponsor, said the measure aims to provide assurances for businesses and individuals that, if they follow sensible precautions, won't see what he calls an "onslaught of nuisance lawsuits."



Kennedy contended including long-term care and assisted-living centers with other entities would strip the residents of those facilities, who often cannot advocate for themselves, of safeguards from abuse and neglect.



"Our long-term care institutions, they are not always the best places for people to age," Kennedy stressed. "You add a pandemic on top of it, and 40% of the deaths have happened nationally in our long-term care facilities, and that's tragic."



Kennedy added state officials have designated nursing home staff and residents among the first in line to be inoculated against COVID-19, and the effort is yielding results.



"Since the vaccine has been started, we are seeing a decrease," Kennedy observed. "Keep in mind, we are having to fight to make sure that the nursing homes were the first priority. And luckily in Arizona, the governor did make them the first priority. The problem is the rollout took a while."



Kennedy urged state officials to require regular testing and access to personal protective equipment, transparent reporting of abuse and death statistics, greater access to virtual and in-person visits, and access to a state-sponsored ombudsman.