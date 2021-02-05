 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 5, 2021 


11 Republicans join Democrats to oust GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees; kids in poverty missing out on COVID relief.

2021Talks - February 5, 2021 


House removes Rep. Taylor Greene from committees, with support from 11 Republicans. Senate may subpoena Trump; and Biden moves on Yemen, Burma, START and student debt reduction.

A Path to Righting Racial Inequities in College, Workplace

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Prairie View A&M University, one of nine historically black colleges and universities in the U.S., will open its Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice next week. (pvamu.edu)
Prairie View A&M University, one of nine historically black colleges and universities in the U.S., will open its Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice next week. (pvamu.edu)
February 5, 2021

HOUSTON - College students entering the workforce can face discrimination because of implicit bias, and a Texas university wants to prepare them and also influence the culture to encourage a civil society.

Prairie View A&M opens the Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice next week, with Professor of Political Science Melanye Price as its inaugural director.

Price said the Center's goal is to educate students about how racial and other biases can impact their beliefs, affect their choices and shape their opportunities in life. At the same time, she said the workplace also must respond by deciding racism is unacceptable.

"So that when they go out to get jobs, when they go out to make careers, that they are not dogged by these same racial prejudices that have existed in our world for so long," said Price.

According to Price, the Center for Race and Justice at Prairie View will illuminate how practices and policies separate people based on race, and how these disadvantages can be repaired to create more and better interactions across different parts of society.

The Center opens officially on February 10.

Sixty-percent of people who enroll at Prairie View are first-generation college students, and Price said when they graduate, they need to be clear on their value to the workplace. Whether they become nurses, engineers, or teachers, she said higher education can change the trajectory of entire families, the region and nation.

"We go through these cycles in American history where there are these racial awakenings, where we come to understand that the way that we do business as a nation is not equal, is not acceptable," said Price. "And we're in one of those moments right now."

Prairie View's Race and Justice Center was one of 11 organizations to receive a Lumina Foundation grant, to help educate the campus community and the public on how to combat racism and bias, and to support governments and other organizations training leaders to lead inclusively.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021