What Brings Connecticuters Together? Saving Arvy the Pelican

Arvy the pelican is recovering well at Busch Gardens in Florida. (Andy Griswold/CT Audubon Society)
February 8, 2021

ESSEX, Conn. -- What does it take to bring people in Connecticut together? A lost, freezing brown pelican named Arvy, it seems.

The proof? A remarkable rescue effort involving dozens of volunteers.

Arvy is now something of a snowbird, recovering well at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter, Florida.

Patrick Comins, executive director of the Connecticut Audubon Society, said one of his volunteers found the bird huddled against a dock in Essex and brought it to Christine Cummings, at a bird-rescue center in Killingworth called "A Place Called Hope."

"We thought the bird was a goner but when Christine got it, she warmed it up, she got some fluids in it, and the bird started perking up," Comins recounted. "She actually even played sound of surf crashing to make it feel at home."

Brown pelicans are extremely rare in Connecticut, and this one is believed to have either hitched a ride on a fishing boat or got blown north in a storm.

The state Environmental Conservation Police helped with the rescue and volunteers caught fresh minnows to feed him.

Cummings, president and co-founder of the sanctuary, and her team nursed him back to health around the clock for six days. Then people donated money for gas, so a mother-daughter team of pilots from Bristol could fly him south to Florida. They named him after their plane, an RV 12.

Cummings acknowledged Arvy's story captured people's imaginations, giving them something to root for during the long pandemic.

"We're all seeking something to feel good about and I think the collaboration involved I think is something that's inspiring and said a lot about Connecticut," Cummings remarked. "Connecticut cares. There are good people here that actually work together to do what was best for this bird."

Arvy is responding well to treatment for pneumonia and frostbite. It's too soon to know when he will be released back into the wild.

Even down in Florida, the Nutmeg State connection continued. Two bird lovers from Connecticut, now retired down South, picked up Arvy on the tarmac and escorted him to the sanctuary.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CT

 
