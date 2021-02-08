 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 8, 2021 


Nursing home workers urge against COVID funding cuts; GOP senators stick by Trump ahead of second impeachment.

2021Talks - February 8, 2021 


Child tax credits are being debated in Congress; Rep. Liz Cheney has strong words about Trump ahead of Tuesday's Senate impeachment trial; and former federal prosecutor Shan Wu analyzes Trump's defense.

Sen. Warren, Rep. Pressley Push Anti-Racism in Public Health

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Black and Indigenous women die at rates three to four times the rate of Caucasian women due to pregnancy-related causes. (Wikimedia Commons)
Black and Indigenous women die at rates three to four times the rate of Caucasian women due to pregnancy-related causes. (Wikimedia Commons)
February 8, 2021

BOSTON -- Massachusetts members of Congress are among the sponsors renewing the push to pass the Anti-Racism in Public Health Act.

It would expand federal research and investment into the public health impacts of structural racism and require the federal government to take a public health approach to combating police violence.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass, pointed out COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death for Black Americans right now, and police brutality the sixth leading cause of death for Black men.

"We know that Black folks specifically are more likely to contract, be hospitalized and to die from the coronavirus," Pressley observed. "And with the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, our community is less likely to have access due to vaccine redlining, misinformation and racial disparities in life expectancy."

Pressley noted within a three-mile radius in her district, average life expectancy drops from 92 years in Back Bay, a white, affluent area, to 59 years in Roxbury, a low-income and majority Black area. Many Roxbury residents won't live to age 65, when they would be eligible for the COVID vaccine.

The law would establish a Center for Anti-Racism at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as a national law enforcement violence prevention program.

Sarah Coombs, director for health system transformation for the National Partnership for Women and Families, said data collection is going to be key to these efforts.

She noted data shows Black and Indigenous women dying at rates three to four times the rate of Caucasian women due to pregnancy-related causes.

"Black women cannot buy or educate their way to healthier outcomes," Coombs argued. "My hope is that the Center for Anti-Racism will not just focus on COVID-19 but all of the health disparities that are affecting BIPOC communities."

Coombs contended too often, people in positions of power point to individual responsibility and life choices for why more Black, Brown and Indigenous people face negative health outcomes, when the disparities are actually caused by centuries of structural racism.

She hopes the bill will help educate more Americans about the real root causes of health disparities.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - MA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021