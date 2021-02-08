 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 8, 2021 


Nursing home workers urge against COVID funding cuts; GOP senators stick by Trump ahead of second impeachment.

2021Talks - February 8, 2021 


Child tax credits are being debated in Congress; Rep. Liz Cheney has strong words about Trump ahead of Tuesday's Senate impeachment trial; and former federal prosecutor Shan Wu analyzes Trump's defense.

Farms to Food Banks Program Seen as “Lifeline” During Pandemic

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Kentucky farmers receive on average $2,013 for participating in the state's Farms to Food Banks program. (Adobe Stock)
Kentucky farmers receive on average $2,013 for participating in the state's Farms to Food Banks program. (Adobe Stock)
February 8, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- As the food-insecurity crisis continues, Kentucky growers are stepping in to fill the void.

Last year 371 farmers participated in the state's Farms to Food Banks program, and advocates say a funding boost could help feed more families at a time when many are facing financial hardship, while also financially compensating growers.

Karena Cash, advocacy director for Feeding Kentucky, said during the pandemic more families are relying on food assistance than ever. She said providing nutrient-dense, locally grown produce to households is a top priority.

"We have enough food in this country to feed every single person," Cash asserted. "It's just about finding creative solutions to make sure that families are actually getting the food."

In 2020, Farms to Food Banks provided 4.5 million meals to families in the Commonwealth while paying farmers an average of $2,013 to cover the costs of harvesting, packaging, and transporting donated agricultural products to a food bank or pantry.

Last month, Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation declaring Jan. 28 Hunger Free Day.

Katrina Thompson, executive director of Feeding Kentucky, said the program is funded by a state budget appropriation of $500,000 annually, along with help from private donors and residents who choose to donate a portion of their state tax refund.

But she noted more resources are needed, given the unprecedented level of demand driven by the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our dollars are spread among seven food banks across Kentucky," Thompson explained. "And those provide fresh Kentucky-grown produce that would otherwise go to waste. "

Cash added Feeding Kentucky hopes state lawmakers will boost the program's budget appropriation to $600,000 annually, so more families can access local produce.

"All the money that we get goes directly toward feeding families," Cash stated. "A hundred extra thousand dollars is a hundred extra thousand dollars worth of produce that we can put into the hands of Kentucky families."

More than a half million Kentuckians get groceries or meals from food banks, and one in six households with children experiences food insecurity. The state also has the highest rate of food insecurity in the nation among adults ages 50 to 59.

Disclosure: Feeding Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021