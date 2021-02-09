 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 9, 2021 


The second impeachment trial of now former President Donald Trump begins this afternoon; detention of juveniles under scrutiny in N.C.

2021Talks - February 9, 2021 


A day for the history books as Trump's impeachment trial starts, a former Secretary of State and a GOP Congressman have died, a new VA secretary is confirmed, and COVID cases are dropping.

Advocates of Scaling Back Death Penalty in SD Vow to Continue

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

South Dakota is one of 25 states that still allow the death penalty. (Adobe Stock)
South Dakota is one of 25 states that still allow the death penalty. (Adobe Stock)
February 9, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. -- The South Dakota Senate has rejected a measure that would have limited the scope of the death penalty.

Supporters felt the latest version would have appealed to most lawmakers, but opponents raised longstanding arguments about seeking justice for victims.

The measure, which cleared a Senate committee last week, would have only allowed South Dakota prosecutors to pursue the death penalty in cases where the victim was a law-enforcement officer or firefighter.

Denny Davis, director of the group South Dakotans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said capital punishment should be abolished altogether. But he felt the effort was a step in the right direction, even though it suffered the same fate as previous bills.

"This issue needs to be seen, it needs to be dealt with, it needs to be debated," Davis urged.

Davis questioned how a largely "pro-life" state could be OK with taking another human's life.

But opponents countered they want to protect others from harm if a convicted killer goes free someday, while adding those who have committed the most violent crimes have to answer for them.

Davis argued life in prison without parole is already a death sentence, and vowed to keep working with bill sponsors on reforms.

Sen. Arthur Rusch, R-Yankton, the bill's sponsor and a former judge, cited the emotional toll he felt from a death-penalty case.

Others contended it causes psychological pain for jurors, and is a drain on taxpayers because of lengthy appeals.

John Fitzgerald, Lawrence County State's Attorney, testified South Dakota has a strong and fair system.

"It's never automatic," Fitzgerald pointed out. "No matter how outrageous the murder is, and it's infrequently applied in our state."

South Dakota has administered 20 executions throughout state history, with the latest in 2019. It's had four others since 2007, but none before that going back to the late 1970s, when capital punishment was reinstated.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - SD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021