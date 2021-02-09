NC Family Responds to Temporary Police Detention of Black Youth, 14

Black youths are more than twice as likely to be arrested than their Caucasian peers. (Adobe Stock)



FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. -- After a 14-year-old Black boy in North Carolina was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car in front of his home while repeatedly asking for his father, who was inside the home, the boy's family and community advocates are questioning local police protocol involving juveniles.



Malcolm Ziglar had recently purchased a motorbike from a Facebook seller and was unaware the bike was stolen.



After police officers showed up at his home, he complied with requests from law enforcement and was released.



Ty Ziglar, Malcolm's mother, said her son, like many other Black youths, has experienced firsthand the trauma caused by negative interactions with police. She expressed concern that despite repeatedly asking for his father, his request was denied by the officers.



She's demanding policy and procedural changes for interactions involving minors.



"So what I'm looking for is change," Ziglar urged. "That is what I'm advocating for. Because, I don't want another child to ask for their parent and be denied. I don't want another child to say 'I can prove that I'm innocent,' and not be heard."



Ziglar said her son would like an apology for the incident. He was not charged with any crime.



According to statements released on Facebook, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department said it's looking into the incident and will work with the families involved to answer questions and review all actions taken by officers.



The department also noted under North Carolina law, there is no age limit for arrest or for detaining a person during an ongoing investigation.



Ziglar explained the incident has impacted her entire family, especially her other children.



"They were scared, because they thought their brother was going to go to jail," Ziglar recounted. "They don't understand why the officer didn't come and knock on the door, and they viewed the police as, 'you won't get my parent if I ask you.'"



She also pointed out even a relatively minor interaction with law enforcement can quickly escalate, and added she hopes communities can work with police departments to find solutions to keep young people safe.



"When my son talked to some of his friends, his friends told him, 'I never would have let them arrest me, I would have ran out of fear,'" Ziglar stated. "That scares me, because I believe had my son ran, he would not be alive today."



Research from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention shows Black and Brown youths are more likely to be stopped, questioned, detained or arrested than Caucasian youths.



Youths of color are also more likely to be killed by police. According to the National Juvenile Justice Network, in 2016, 63% of youths killed by police were Black or Hispanic.