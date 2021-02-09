 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 9, 2021 


The second impeachment trial of now former President Donald Trump begins this afternoon; detention of juveniles under scrutiny in N.C.

2021Talks - February 9, 2021 


A day for the history books as Trump's impeachment trial starts, a former Secretary of State and a GOP Congressman have died, a new VA secretary is confirmed, and COVID cases are dropping.

As COVID-19 Wracks Economy, Apprenticeships Could Provide Jobs Boost

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A bill in Congress could add 1 million apprenticeship opportunities in the United States. (auremar/Adobe Stock)
A bill in Congress could add 1 million apprenticeship opportunities in the United States. (auremar/Adobe Stock)
February 9, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Apprenticeships could play a key role in placing people in good-paying jobs, especially with high unemployment from the pandemic.

An analysis from the Brookings Institution urged the U.S. to expand its apprenticeship offerings as the country recovers from COVID-19.

Lou Long, apprenticeship committee administrator for Northwest Apprenticeship Services based in Salem, said the pathways provide a way for people to advance their careers quickly.

"You went from $16 an hour to $28.80 in four years," Long cited as an example. "What other kind of opportunity is there, out there, that you're going to get a $12 pay increase in four years?"

Last week, the U.S. House passed the National Apprenticeship Act, which would invest $3.5 billion over the next five years to create nearly one million apprenticeship opportunities.

Annelies Goger, David M. Rubenstein Fellow at the Brookings Institution's metropolitan policy program and author of the analysis, said apprenticeships are generally thought of us programs for trades such as construction and utilities.

"It actually is appropriate for a wide range of industries and various types of jobs," Goger explained. "This could range from things like nursing to construction to even technology, like software development."

Goger noted apprenticeships provide a long runway for people to build skills so they can be competitive in the labor market. It also could be a tool for diversifying industries such as technology.

She added most tech companies recruit graduates from the same top computer science programs in the country year after year.

"By doing apprenticeship, it gives them a different pipeline to bring people up to the level that they would need for a regular job," Goger emphasized.

Goger stressed it's also important apprenticeships coincide with college credits, which is required in Oregon.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021