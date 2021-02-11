 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 11, 2021 


Push on for Denver to provide COVID vaccine to homeless people; Day 2 of Trump Impeachment 2 provides vivid audio and video evidence.

2021Talks - February 11, 2021 


Prosecutors laid out their case in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, showing Capitol riot in vivid detail; President Biden sanctions the leaders of Myanmar's coup.

Northern New Mexico Makes Inroads to Solve Generational Homelessness

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In 2019, 8.4% of New Mexico youths in grades 9-12 slept away from their homes because they were kicked out, ran away or were abandoned, according to the New Mexico Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey. (sdyouthservices.org)
In 2019, 8.4% of New Mexico youths in grades 9-12 slept away from their homes because they were kicked out, ran away or were abandoned, according to the New Mexico Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey. (sdyouthservices.org)
February 11, 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Family and economic problems combined with residential instability are often the cause of homelessness among youths.

But in northern New Mexico, money for rapid rehousing is helping homeless providers get unhoused young people off the streets.

In 2020, New Mexico was one of only 11 states to receive a grant for programs aimed at youth homelessness.

Hank Hughes, executive director for the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, said many unhoused youths leave home after years of physical and sexual abuse, strained relationships, addiction of a family member, and parental neglect.

"We started this program, the youth homelessness demonstration program in northern New Mexico," Hughes explained. "And now that it's been up and running for a little over a year, we've housed over 100 youths from all over the northern part of New Mexico."

The $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which assists those between the ages of 18 and 24, has been renewed for 2021.

Shelly Felt, executive director for Youth Shelters and Family Services, oversees the program. She felt fortunate to have received the grant before the pandemic hit.

"Because we were able to move a lot of young people out of emergency shelter, which was dangerous, you know as far as congregate care is concerned with COVID-19 transmission, we were able to move a lot of them into their own apartments," Felt recounted.

Felt added providers in northern New Mexico currently are finding housing for nine to 10 households each month, and expect to have between 150 and 200 homeless youths housed by year's end.

"If you provide intervention early in a young person's life, they can escape homelessness altogether," Felt asserted. "So it is a way to get to more of the root of the problem."

In the past few decades, experts have advocated for permanent housing to break the cycle of generational homelessness instead of the emergency services traditionally offered by local communities.

Disclosure: New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault, and Housing/Homelessness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021