CA Bill Would Expand Access to Aid-In-Dying Law

Compassion and Choices Video describing the medical aid-in-dying law and proposed changes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A new bill would make California's aid-in-dying law accessible to more people.



Senate Bill 380, introduced on Wednesday, would remove the ten-year sunset clause from the 2015 End-of Life Option Act.



State Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman - D-Stockton - a coauthor of the bill, said more than two thousand mentally sound, terminally ill Californians have received the medication so far.



"There's been over 30 years of data from the state of Oregon that says there's been no abuses," said Eggman. "When oftentimes, people who actually get the prescription don't use it, it's just the peace of mind that comes from having it."



The bill still requires patients to get the consent of two separate doctors, but would remove the existing 15-day waiting period for people whose death is imminent.



Opponents of the bill cite moral and religious concerns about facilitating a person's end of life.



Amanda Villegas from San Bernardino supports the law. She said her husband, Chris Davis, endured a needlessly painful death - before he could access the law.



"He told me, 'I don't want to be like that; I don't want to be a lifeless shell. I want to die with some dignity and I want to be able to say goodbye to those I love,'" said Villegas. "And people who are suffering, like my late husband Chris, should have the option to limit their excruciating pain if they so choose."



The bill also would require providers to give patients truthful information about medical aid-in-dying, or make a referral.



Tom Whaley's wife Christine passed away from skin cancer, using a prescription under the law. He said he thinks the waiting period should be waived, because by the time they request the medication, most patients have spent a lot of time mulling it over.



"This is a way that some people can end the interminable suffering," said Whaley. "They're already going to die. This is just helping them choose how the last few days, they can spend them with love and family, in a way that is heartfelt."



Neurosurgeon Dr. Paul Chodroff, from Lafayette, has terminal cancer. He said he got the prescription to make his own passing easier on his family.



"Since I qualified and went through the process, I have had such serenity and tranquility," said Chodroff. "Not for myself, but knowing that I can spare my daughter what I have seen."