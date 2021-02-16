 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2021 


Arctic blast leaves Midwest frozen, but farmworker concerns just around the corner with spring planting; nursing homes remain a major pandemic concern.

2021Talks - February 16, 2021 


Parler, the social network favored by conservatives and used during the Capitol riot, is back online with new community guidelines; plus a deep dive into dozens of election-related bills across the country.

Ohio Leads in Long-Term Care COVID Vaccinations

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

COVID-19 cases have dropped more than 77% since last November among people in Ohio's long-term care facilities. (Adobe Stock)
COVID-19 cases have dropped more than 77% since last November among people in Ohio's long-term care facilities. (Adobe Stock)
February 15, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio is at the head of the pack when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine into long-term care facilities.

According to data by state updated yesterday, Ohio has administered the fifth-highest number of doses nationally through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

Peter Van Runkle, executive director for the Ohio Health Care Association, said the federal initiative is wrapping up, but there's still a need.

"There are new people who come into facilities all the time," Van Runkle explained. "There are new admissions, there are new staff members that are hired, and we need to have a mechanism for those folks to get vaccinated."

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to release additional information this week about a new maintenance vaccination program that picks up after the providers complete the federal program.

COVID cases in the state's nursing homes have fallen more than 77% since November, which the governor said is a testament to the state's aggressive vaccination efforts in long-term care facilities.

This week, the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living called on the CDC to evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine among long-term care populations, which were not included in clinical trials.

Van Runkle noted it will be important information as considerations are made about loosening restrictions inside facilities.

"We're talking about things like quarantining people when they're newly admitted, things like visitation by family members; testing, the amount of testing that has to be done, which is currently a lot; and things like how much PPE [personal protective equipment] needs to be worn," Van Runkle outlined.

Ohio has administered nearly 316,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in long-term care facilities, and more than 95,000 residents and workers have received a second dose.

This story was produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021