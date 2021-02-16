 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2021 


Arctic blast leaves Midwest frozen, but farmworker concerns just around the corner with spring planting; nursing homes remain a major pandemic concern.

2021Talks - February 16, 2021 


Parler, the social network favored by conservatives and used during the Capitol riot, is back online with new community guidelines; plus a deep dive into dozens of election-related bills across the country.

Nebraska Lawmakers to Consider Broad Legal Immunity for Nursing Homes

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A recent Government Accountability Office report found more than 80% of nursing homes were cited for infection prevention failures, including washing hands in between patients, before the pandemic. (Pixabay)
A recent Government Accountability Office report found more than 80% of nursing homes were cited for infection prevention failures, including washing hands in between patients, before the pandemic. (Pixabay)
February 16, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Advocates for nursing-home residents are pushing back against a proposal to give broad immunity for businesses that may face lawsuits connected with the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, more than 1,000 people living in Nebraska's long-term care facilities have died of COVID-19.

Nursing-home residents make up just 1% of Nebraska's population but account for 50% of the state's coronavirus mortalities.

Todd Stubbendieck, state director for AARP Nebraska, said now is not the time to let nursing homes off the hook for abuse, neglect and even death.

"It's not right to use COVID as a 'get out of jail free card' for those facilities that may have had incidents of neglect or abuse," Stubbendieck argued. "And we should not shut off the rights of these families to be able to access the courts."

Stubbendieck believes the COVID-19 Liability Protection Act, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese, R-Albion, is not necessary because Nebraska already has barriers to prevent frivolous lawsuits.

The bill's proponents say the law will help the state recover from the economic fallout from COVID-19, and noted the measure has exemptions for incidents of gross negligence or willful misconduct.

The president of the Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys told the Kearney Hub he's opposed to the measure, because it would limit access to justice through the courts if people are injured by businesses that do not follow accepted policies and procedures.

Stubbendieck contended long-term care facilities are not like other businesses. They are charged with taking care of the state's most vulnerable residents.

"The vast majority of these facilities are doing the right thing, and want to do the right thing," Stubbendieck acknowledged. "And so I don't think that there is a problem with continuing to hold them accountable to do the right thing."

Stubbendieck added his group will continue to hold facilities responsible for providing quality care, adding he hopes lawmakers will reject Legislative Bill 139.

He stressed legal action must remain an option for families, and accountability gives nursing homes a strong incentive to self-correct by addressing problems up front.

Disclosure: AARP Nebraska contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Galatas, Public News Service - NE

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021