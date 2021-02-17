 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 17, 2021 


Dozens of patients and staff infected with COVID at NY's Albany Medical Center; conspiracy alleged against Trump, Giuliani, Proud Boys, and Oath Keepers.

2021Talks - February 17, 2021 


Trump faces more legal woes, vies for GOP leadership with McConnell as investigations continue into Capitol insurrection; House Dems work on third COVID relief bill; CARES funding credited for helping secure 2020 elections.

Grant Program Seeks CA Community Improvements to Fund

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A local resident waves as she picks up her bag of produce from the Chinatown Health Initiative at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. (Veronica Monjara/Las Fotos)
A local resident waves as she picks up her bag of produce from the Chinatown Health Initiative at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. (Veronica Monjara/Las Fotos)
February 17, 2021

LOS ANGELES -- Starting today, local governments and nonprofits across California have the opportunity to apply for grants from AARP, to fund projects that make their areas more livable.

The fifth annual Community Challenge Grant is accepting applications now through April 14.

Jenny Aleman-Zometa, program director for the nonprofit Los Angeles River State Park Partners, says a $15,000 grant in 2020 funded the Chinatown Health Initiative, which handed out bags of produce once a month last summer and fall at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.

"We had a huge turnout. We had more people than we could actually serve," said Aleman-Zometa. "We were able to hand out about 100 bags during each event, and we actually had to turn people away. The event spread word-of-mouth."

The grant program looks to fund projects that create vibrant public places, improve transportation or housing, increase civic engagement, support recovery from the pandemic, or make communities more inclusive.

Jana Schwartz, a senior planner with the nonprofit Circulate San Diego says last year, her group used its $15,000 grant to translate its website and public-transit brochures into Arabic. The program is intended to entice more people from El Cajon's large Iraqi-American community to use the trolley and bus system.

"We want to be able to provide access to activities in San Diego, but for many, they don't know much beyond El Cajon, because the education and understanding wasn't there," Schwartz explained. "So, this grant opportunity was tremendous for being able to create those resources."

For groups that are interested in applying for a 2021 AARP Community Challenge grant, the application is online at AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.


Disclosure: AARP California contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021