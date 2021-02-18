 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 18, 2021 


Washington state debates revival of the estate tax to combat housing crisis; Texas Gov. Abbott called out for "blaming" state's freeze emergency on wind power.

2021Talks - February 18, 2021 


The Biden administration sends supplies to Texas where millions are without power, Congress holds a hearing on slavery reparations, and a Kentucky County GOP chair calls on Senator Mitch McConnell to resign.

WA Bill's Tax on Wealthy Would Fund Housing Equity

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A revision to Washington's estate tax would create an equity-in-housing fund. (Eric Fredericks/Flickr)
A revision to Washington's estate tax would create an equity-in-housing fund. (Eric Fredericks/Flickr)
February 18, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Washington state is home to some of the wealthiest people in the country and it also is facing a housing crisis, so lawmakers may tap some state residents' wealth to address the issue.

Legislators in Olympia are considering a bill which would revise the estate tax.

It would exempt up to $2.5 million in wealth passed on generation to generation but increase it progressively above that to 40% for estates worth more than a billion dollars.

John Burbank, executive director of the Economic Opportunity Institute, said 10% of estate taxes would go to a newly established equity-in-housing fund.

"Which would be targeted specifically to neighborhoods and communities that are experiencing a real hurt in terms of housing," Burbank explained. "And it would be focused on rental assistance and foreclosure prevention for people living in those communities."

House Bill 1465 would also address racial wealth inequities.

It's estimated the revised estate tax would generate an additional $100 million annually.

Opponents argue the economy is too delicate from the pandemic to increase taxes.

Another bill, House Bill 1406, would create a wealth tax, applying a 1% tax on assets such as stocks and bonds valued above one billion dollars.

Washington's billionaires have raked in more than $150 billion since the pandemic began.

Burbank said meanwhile, the state faces a large budget hole from the virus.

"The pandemic sort of emphasizes the very fragility of our public services and the lack of funding for those public services, which was in fact already the case before the pandemic began," Burbank contended.

Burbank noted the tax would generate about $2.5 billion a year, and added Washington needs to provide appropriate public services to help people in need.

"That will decrease the level of poverty, and it will begin to bring our state together in terms of people's incomes and hopes and aspirations and quality of life," Burbank concluded.

Disclosure: The Economic Opportunity Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021