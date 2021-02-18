Unions Oppose What They Call 'Right to Work for Less' Law

 
Recent polling from Gallup shows that during the pandemic, 65% of Americans approve of labor unions, including 83% of Democrats, 45% of Republicans and 64% of independents. (Fibonacci Blue/Adobe Stock)
February 18, 2021

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Unions are voicing their opposition to a GOP-sponsored "Act To Ensure the Right To Work without Payment of Dues or Fees to a Labor Union."

Andy O'Brien, communications director for Maine AFL-CIO, said it's necessary for unions to charge dues to all workers they represent, even non-members, and noted the dues cover the costs of collective bargaining, which yields better wages, contracts and working conditions for all employees.

"'Right to work' is a misnomer," O'Brien asserted. "It's really an attempt to divide workers, drive down wages and essentially allow corporations to have higher profit margins."

The average worker in so-called right-to-work states earns nearly $1,500 less per year, according to research by the Economic Policy Institute, and is less likely to have health insurance or a pension.

O'Brien noted recent Gallup polls show a strong majority of Americans support unions; 65%, the highest in nearly 20 years.

O'Brien added the Maine state Legislature has seen versions of this bill for years, but he thinks now is the time to strengthen rather than weaken unions.

He pointed to what he called "union-busting efforts" at Maine Medical Center, the state's largest hospital, with the company urging its nurses to vote against joining the State Association of Nurses.

And Technical, Office and Professional union leaders claim recent layoffs at the Portland Museum of Art also were in response to a union election.

"It just seems like a terrible proposal to put forth at a time where we're in a pandemic," O'Brien contended.
"Workers across the country are organizing for safety in their workplaces."

He hopes the uptick in public support for unions will propel lawmakers, including President Joe Biden, to move forward with legislation such as the "PRO Act," or Protecting the Right to Organize Act.

O'Brien argued the PRO Act is the most ambitious pro-labor bill endorsed by a president in generations.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - ME

 
